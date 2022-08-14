Teen driver crashes into parked payloader; 16-year-old passenger dies

A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.

The driver was taken to a Hennepin Healthcare with non-fatal injuries, while the 16-year-old passenger, identified as Anthony M. Lewin, of Waconia, died in the crash.

"The family is struggling with the tragic loss of their middle son at such a young age. Anthony was so full of life and loved by so many," reads a GoFundMe for Lewin's family.

As of Sunday morning, the fundraiser had generated more than $4,000 to help pay for "final expenses."

The sheriff's office says the payloader was marked by a traffic cone and the speed limit is 30 mph in the area, though authorities don't say how fast the teen driver was going at the time of the crash.

Authorities are investigating the crash.