Teen driver taken to the hospital after crashing into snowplow

A teenage driver had to be taken to the hospital after crashing into a snowplow on a central Minnesota highway.

The 17-year-old was heading southbound on Highway 169 in Daily Township around 10 a.m. Wednesday in a 2004 Subaru Legacy, the State Patrol said. A snowplow was heading the same direction on the same highway — and had its emergency lights on as it spread salt on the snowy, icy road, according to the incident report.

Just south of 290th Street (between Milaca and Onamia), the teenager crashed into the snowplow.

She was taken to Onamia Hospital, though the State Patrol does not detail the extent of her injuries. The report indicates she was wearing a seat belt and the airbag went off.

The snowplow driver, a 62-year-old man from Foley, was uninjured.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends motorists stay about 10 car lengths behind a snowplow, and not pass until the plow driver pulls over. The agency also regularly issues winter reminders for drivers to be cautious around snowplows because of a plow driver's limited visibility, the size of the vehicles, and their sometimes-unpredictable speeds.