Teen ejected, others hospitalized after vehicle rolls near Isanti

Authorities in Isanti County believe speed and alcohol might've contributed to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday that critically injured an 18-year-old passenger and hospitalized two others.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of Highway 47 and County Road 5, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

A caller reported a rollover and deputies arrived to find a crashed vehicle deep in the woods. Five occupants, all teenagers, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A single-car crash in the area of Highway 47 and County Road 5 near Cambridge, Minn. left three injured on Tuesday. Courtesy of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

An 18-year-old woman was airlifted from the scene to the Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition after being ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The 17-year-old boy who'd been driving and a 16-year-old boy who'd been riding as a passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Two teenage girls, ages 15 and 16, were evaluated by medical personnel on-scene, but were not taken to a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol might've contributed to the crash.

A decision regarding criminal charges could take several weeks while investigators await toxicology results.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.