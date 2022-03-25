Skip to main content
Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

The 17-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Pexels

The 17-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on a northwest Minnesota highway.

The teen was heading west on Highway 11 in a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. As she passed 390th Avenue in Deerwood Township, the vehicle crossed over the road and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.

The Pontiac then rolled, according to the incident report.

She was taken to Hallock Hospital, though the State Patrol does not note the extent of her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time, according to the report.

Next Up

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

The 17-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Sven Feb 16
MN Weather

Changes to Bring Me The News' weather coverage

The changes are going into effect from Monday.

Vanderbilt, Edwards, KAT
MN Timberwolves

Where the Timberwolves stand in the West playoff picture

Minnesota still has a chance to rise as high as No. 4, but it'll take a lot of wins and some luck.

tugboat duluth
Minnesota Life

Sinking Lake Superior tugboat leaking oil into Duluth Harbor

Contractors are working to contain the pollution.

Alier Riak
MN News

Ex-Winona State basketball player fatally stabbed in Australia

The 23-year-old was allegedly "ambushed" after leaving a music venue with his brother.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Tentative agreement reached between Minneapolis educators, district

Students could return to school as soon as Monday.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Eriksson Ek's OT winner helps Wild climb to second in Central Division

A win over the Canucks helped the Wild jump ahead of the Blues.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Boy killed, mother injured in stabbing west of Twin Cities

One man is in custody, police said.

pexels craft beer stock
Bars and Restaurants

MN city makes list of 17 US cities with the best beer

The craft beers here "reflect the Midwest work ethic and innovative culture," the list says

Melissa Zielinski and Nicholas Zielinski
MN News

Life sentence for woman in fatal shooting of 22-year-old

Her brother, who was also involved, received nearly 19 years after pleading guilty.

Minneapolis police
MN News

City council approves new MPD contract: Bonuses, no discipline changes

The agreement passed on an 8-5 vote.

carver county dog
MN News

Hunter admits to killing nearby family's dog with compound bow

The Great Pyrenees was found dead in a nearby field, having been shot in the neck.

Related

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN News

Teen driver taken to the hospital after crashing into snowplow

The plow's emergency lights were on as it spread salt on the roadway.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Boy, 9, seriously injured after SUV and semi crash on highway

Another child and an adult woman were also injured in the Wednesday morning collision.

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Update: Highway 169 reopens after fatal crash in Twin Cities

The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed into the afternoon.

Screen Shot 2020-03-24 at 8.50.34 PM
MN News

Sheriff: Woman killed after teen driver runs stop sign

The 68-year-old died at the scene, authorities said.

sherburne sheriff facebook
MN News

MN man killed when car goes off the road, strikes trees

The crash happened Tuesday night in Baldwin Township.

State Patrol
MN News

State Patrol: 1 dead after semi goes off overpass on I-94

The semi went into the median and landed on the road below the highway, the State Patrol said.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver crashes while trying to pass in oncoming lane, suffers critical injuries

It happened on a west metro highway Monday morning.

State Patrol
MN News

Twin Cities woman killed in crash on metro highway

It happened in Spring Lake Park Township Sunday afternoon.