Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on a northwest Minnesota highway.

The teen was heading west on Highway 11 in a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. As she passed 390th Avenue in Deerwood Township, the vehicle crossed over the road and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.

The Pontiac then rolled, according to the incident report.

She was taken to Hallock Hospital, though the State Patrol does not note the extent of her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time, according to the report.