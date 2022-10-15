Skip to main content
Teen girls killed in high-speed Wisconsin crash identified by families

Fundraisers were launched to help cover bills and provide support to their families.

Evah Garcia and Winter Brouillard, Facebook

The two girls who died following a high-speed crash in western Wisconsin this past week have been identified by family members.

Winter Brouillard, 15, and Evah Garcia, 14, were killed in a rollover crash in Barron County on Monday, Oct. 10. Another 14-year-old girl remains in a serious condition in a hospital, while the 16-year-old boy who was driving has been arrested, suspect of being under the influence at the time.

Fundraisers were launched on Facebook this past week to provide support to the families of Brouillard and Garcia, both of which raised a combined $40,000.

The girls both attended Rice Lake High School, which paid tribute by asking students to wear purple – both of their favorite colors – to school on Friday.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday morning that Garcia had died from her injuries. Brouillard died on Wednesday evening "in her mother's arms," with the fundraiser saying she had suffered severe brain trauma, and was later declared brain dead.

County sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told KARE 11 the incident is "tragic" and "unexplainable," and says his office will use it as an example to other kids about alcohol and drug use.

