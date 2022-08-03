Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis

The victim of a deadly shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station is believed to be a teenager, according to Minneapolis police.

The shooting happened in broad daylight, just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Nicollet Mall Station, with officers arriving to the scene to find the teen suffering from a critical gunshot injury. The victim died at the scene.

Police say "images of the incident" were sent to law enforcement immediately by Metro Transit, also alerting bus and train operators to the description of a person of interest from the shooting.

"A bus operator saw someone who matched the description and reported it to the Metro Transit control center. University of Minnesota Police Officers responded and arrested the person of interest," Minneapolis police said.

Police believe the victim and person of interest "may have known each other."

Neither the victim nor person of interest have been identified.

The shooting marks the 53rd death ruled a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.