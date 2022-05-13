Teen hospitalized after going missing for 40 mins in St. Croix River

Skip to main content
Teen hospitalized after going missing for 40 minutes in St. Croix River

The teen was located around 40 minutes after he had gone under water.

A 17-year-old was hospitalized after he went missing while playing with friends on the St. Croix River Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it received an emergency call for the Lake St. Croix Beach just before 5:40 p.m.

A boy had reportedly gone under water while playing with friends, with emergency crews arriving at the scene and began searching.

The teen was found at around 6:30 p.m. by the Washington County rescue dive team. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The teen’s current medical condition is unknown, according to the department. 

