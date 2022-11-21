Teen killed in Brooklyn Park shooting ID'd as Syoka Siko

The 17-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn Park last week has been identified as Syoka Siko, a senior who played on the Park Center state championship basketball team last season and recently began attending Andover High School.

"It is with a heavy heart I post about the shooting death of another Brooklyn Park youth, Syoka," write Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson in a Facebook post on Sunday. "Syoka was a star both on and off the field. He loved his parents, family, friends and sports. His death is tragic and extremely hard to imagine the pain his loved ones are going through."

Jacobson directed followers to a GoFundMe campaign for Siko's family.

According to Brooklyn Park police, two 17-year-olds were shot at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Ave. N., and later located in a vehicle on the exit ramp to 53rd Ave. N. from Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis on Friday night.

A 17-year-old was arrested for aiding and abetting murder, police said Saturday.

"It is believed that there may still be suspects at large; however, there is no known danger to the public. It is believed that the suspects and victims knew one another, and this is not believed to be a random crime," police added.

Siko was a junior on the Park Center team that won the Class AAAA boys' basketball state championship last season. In April, a Twitter post from Park Centers Boys Basketball described Siko as a 6'1'' guard with a 3.6 GPA.

"We are grieving, Syoka was an amazing kid, and we are trying to support our kids, families, and community that are hurting around such a senseless loss of young life," said James Ware, Park Center boys' basketball coach and principal at Hopkins High School, in an email statement to Bring Me The News.

In 2019 Siko attended NBA superstar Chris Paul's national camp, according to a photo on Twitter.