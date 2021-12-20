Teen at Twin Cities McDonald's saves choking customer

A Twin Cities teenager is being hailed as a hero after jumping through a drive-thru window during her McDonald's shift to save a choking customer.

Sydney Raley was working at the Eden Prairie McDonald's Saturday when she noticed a customer in the drive-thru lane "coughing profusely," the city's police department said. Raley, 15, immediately jumped through the drive-thru window, then pulled the woman out of the car and performed the Heimlich maneuver, police said.

Raley, needing more help, then called on a bystander to help get the dislodged food out of the woman's throat.

“We’re very proud of Sydney. She’s a great example of how all of us — no matter our age or position — can make a difference in our communities," said Eden prairie Sgt. Scott Mittelstadt in a statement.

When officers got to the scene, the choking woman's airway was clear, police said. Two officers each gave Raley $50 as part of the second Cops & Cash for the Holidays program, where officers can give community members $50 in cash "to brighten people’s holidays."

Raley's quick thinking is getting praise from other groups andindividuals:

And the story, which was first chronicled by KARE 11, is getting picked up by news outlets across the country, including Newsweek and Fox Business.

The bystander who helped Raley left the scene before police could get there and has not been identified.