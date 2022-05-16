Teen paddle boarders rescued after 'abrupt wind change' on Lake Superior

A pair of teenage paddle boarders had to be rescued from Lake Superior on Saturday after an "abrupt wind change" caused them to drift from the shore.

The Duluth Fire Department says it was called to Park Point near to the Beach House around 3 p.m., after the teens drifted around 100 yards from the shore.

The likely cause of their drifting was "the abrupt wind change in the early afternoon," with the Duluth Fire Department saying the winds switched from the southwest, and quickly increased in speed, with gusts of up to 22 mph.

"A sudden westerly wind can become a hazard for persons operating non-motorized vessels on the lake-side of Park Point," the department said. "Persons are advised to always have a plan for immediate wind changes and to wear a life vest at all times."

The two teens were wearing life jackets, and were rescued by DFD's marine units.