Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern MN

An 18-year-old Minnesotan was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus in Rochester after being involved in a head-on crash in southern Minnesota.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene – County Road 13 near 685th Street in Canisteo Township – at 5:25 p.m. to find one victim lying on the ground, another person sitting near a truck and an unconscious victim in a car.

The sheriff's office says an 80-year-old Hayfield man and a passenger were traveling in a pickup when they collided on the southbound shoulder with a sedan that the 18-year-old was driving northbound.

The 18-year-old, identified as Tyler Maas-Schlie, of Owatonna, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care to the Mayo Clinic hospital.

The 80-year-old man suffered minor injuries and his passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the crash reconstruction.