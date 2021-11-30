Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern MN

Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern Minnesota
Publish date:

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern Minnesota

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.
Author:

Credit: North Memorial Health, Facebook

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.

An 18-year-old Minnesotan was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus in Rochester after being involved in a head-on crash in southern Minnesota. 

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene – County Road 13 near 685th Street in Canisteo Township – at 5:25 p.m. to find one victim lying on the ground, another person sitting near a truck and an unconscious victim in a car. 

The sheriff's office says an 80-year-old Hayfield man and a passenger were traveling in a pickup when they collided on the southbound shoulder with a sedan that the 18-year-old was driving northbound. 

The 18-year-old, identified as Tyler Maas-Schlie, of Owatonna, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care to the Mayo Clinic hospital. 

The 80-year-old man suffered minor injuries and his passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the crash reconstruction.  

Next Up

Biden Minnesota visit stream screengrab - 11.30.31
MN News

What Biden said during his visit to Minnesota Tuesday

The president spoke at Dakota County Technical College.

Grand Marais
MN Coronavirus

Cook County registers its first COVID-19 death of the pandemic

The sparsely populated, highly-vaccinated county has continuously had one of the lowest rates of COVID in the state.

Waits family screengrab CNN
MN News

Support for MN family after anti-maskers target child of school board chair

An online group opposing Kelsey Waits outed the child as transgender.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

St. Paul schools add 2 days to winter break due to pandemic stress

The added days off are meant to acknowledge the stress the pandemic has caused.

Fardoussa Abdillahi
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in crash at Lake Street intersection in south Minneapolis

There have been 465 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, according to the state's traffic division.

robbery
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul restaurateur's businesses burglarized a 6th time

The owner of The Gnome and Hope Breakfast Bar is asking politicians to help St. Paul business owners.

North Memorial Air Care
MN News

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern MN

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.

foo fighters grohl mr rossi wikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters abruptly cancel Gophers stadium show hours after announcing it

The band is looking for a new venue because of a disagreement over COVID protocols.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 30

More than 12,000 newly reported cases.

lush
MN Food & Drink

LUSH in Minneapolis to reopen under new ownership in December

FOX 9's Jason Matheson and two popular performers are among the new owners of the revived bar and restaurant.

unsplash roller blade close
Minnesota Life

Lace up: Indoor skating returns to US Bank Stadium this winter

The venue announced 13 Winter Warm-Up dates for both skaters and runners.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Teen killed in Sunday crash; young man suffers life-threatening injuries

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m.

Screen Shot 2021-05-01 at 8.15.29 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in crash in Blaine

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday.

MN News

Woman, 22, suffers life-threatening head injury in snowmobile crash

The driver had been drinking, police say, and neither were wearing helmets.

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 8.42.42 AM
MN News

Fleeing driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Apple Valley crash

The crash happened after the police chase, according to the State Patrol.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 teens, Texas man suffer life-threatening injuries in MN crash

One of the drivers crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted following Goodhue County crash

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

MN News

Off-duty officer suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

The 48-year-old was severely injured in the crash near New Prague.

ambulance
MN News

4 pedestrians suffer life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

Two vehicles crashed into a car that was on the side of the road after striking a deer.