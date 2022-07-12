Teen watching 'Stranger Things' at wheel causes crash in Anoka County

Police say a teenage driver caused a crash in Anoka County because she was watching Stranger Things at the wheel.

The incident at the weekend was detailed in a release by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, which is using it as a warning against distracted driving.

Police say the teen driver's vehicle veered "fully in the oncoming lane," with a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The man driving the semi swerved into the shoulder to avoid a crash, and as a result likely saved the teen's life, as her vehicle was hit by the semi's trailer rather than hitting it head-on.

The teen's car still rolled multiple times, but fortunately she only suffered minor injuries.

Per Anoka County Sheriff's Office: "The female driver denied being on her cell phone before the crash, but the investigating deputies observed that her vehicle’s Bluetooth system was still streaming the audio to 'Stranger Things' on Netflix.

"When confronted with this information, the driver admitted to watching Netflix while driving."

The driver was issued with a citation and then released.

The sheriff's office notes that more than 39,000 crashes statewide between 2016 and 2020 were caused by distracted driving, of which 155 were fatal.

"We continue to encourage parents to talk with their teen drivers about the dangers of distracted driving," it adds. "The consequences can be far-reaching and tragic."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.