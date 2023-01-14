Skip to main content
Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank

Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank

He was found behind the wheel of a crashed car, with two others inside.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

He was found behind the wheel of a crashed car, with two others inside.

A teenage boy has died in Minneapolis after being found shot while behind the wheel of a crashed car, which had earlier been stolen.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.

He had a life-threatening gunshot wound, and despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics and fire medics, he died at the scene.

There were two other youths in the vehicle at the time of the crash, neither of whom were injured.

The car in question was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police believe that the teen sustained the gunshot wounds two blocks away on the 3800 block of Dupont, where ShotSpotter recorded 14 shots at around 6:24 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing into snowbank

He was found behind the wheel of a crashed car, with two others inside.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 9.54.47 PM
MN News

Charges: Burglar targeted church, auto dealership, post office in space of 3 days

A 37-year-old was charged with the burglaries after being arrested on an unrelated matter.

police lights
MN News

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

The shooting prompted a local school to go into lockdown.

airport, travel, flying
MN News

Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed

The man fraudulently used funds for his own personal use.

image
MN News

Proposed bill would require MN schools to stock free menstrual products

The proposal takes aim at the effects of "period poverty."

image
Minnesota Life

Luminary Loppet rescheduled due to poor ice conditions

Recent snowstorms and warming temperatures have made lake ice unsafe across the Twin Cities.

KlingerMugshotHCJ
MN News

Anoka man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing of on-off girlfriend

The man fatally shot and killed 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson at her Brooklyn Center home.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 12.25.21 PM
MN News

Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom

The private institute in St. Paul continues making headlines around the globe.

VanHalbeckMugSCJ
MN News

Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

The man was working as the victim's brother's personal care assistant in 2016.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury

The incident happened during the protests for Winston Smith in 2021.

Hazmat
MN News

Hazmat response to apartment building after worker reported dizziness, nausea

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

snow
MN Weather

Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies days after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in North Minneapolis on Monday.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

10-year-old dies after being shot in chest in downtown apartment

The boy was in the apartment with another child family member.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested

Police say an argument ended in gunfire.

MN News

Man dies after being shot, crashing SUV in Minneapolis

He made it two blocks with a gunshot wound before crashing.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being found shot at Minneapolis' 38th and Chicago

Responders were called to the scene early Sunday morning.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A homicide investigation has been launched.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 9.45.35 AM
MN News

Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

The two boys were charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Authorities ID 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.