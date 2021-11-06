Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Teenage boy missing from East Bethel is found safe

The 17-year-old has not been seen since Friday afternoon.
Author:
Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 6.52.46 AM

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe.

Original story

Authorities have issued an appeal to find a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Keaghan Alexander Pierce, 17, is believed to have left his home in East Bethel around 3:15 p.m. on a red and silver mountain bike.

He is described as 5'10" tall and weighing 120 lbs. with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says he was last seen wearing a black Carhart jacket, green sweatshirt, and carrying an army green backpack.

Anyone with information should call police at 763-427-1212 or 911.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after colliding with SUV in Fridley, hitting pole

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Tanner Morgan
MN Gophers

Tanner Morgan's shocking downfall continues against Illinois

The senior struggled as the Gophers were stunned by the Illini at home.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Cambridge

The victim is believed to have been in her 30s.

Hot Topic store
MN News

Hot Topic store in MN closes after apparent staff walkout over wages

A sign posted outside the store has gone viral on social media.

Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 8.40.04 AM
MN News

At least one killed in rollover crash on I-494 in Eden Prairie

Traffic cameras show a commercial truck upside down off the road.

P.J. Fleck, Gophers football
MN Gophers

What is the Gophers' path to the Big Ten Championship game?

The Gophers are poised to win their first division title but it won't be easy.

FDeceo4XEAUynqp
MN Sports

Brackets for the Minnesota high school football state tournament

Section championship Friday night is in the books and the brackets are loaded.

Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 6.52.46 AM
MN News

Teenage boy missing from East Bethel is found safe

The 17-year-old has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves go ice cold to finish disappointing homestand

A rough second half handed Minnesota its fourth straight loss.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man taunted wounded victim on camera before 'savage' murder

Ivan Contreras-Sanchez is also accused of helping dump the body in a farming culvert.

Harris Winfield Stearns Co St. CLoud robbery - 11.05.21
MN News

Man pistol whipped during afternoon robbery in St. Cloud, police say

The victim had been carrying $3,400 in cash, according to charges.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon, UMPD said in an alert.

Related

Tyler Simonson
MN News

Teenager reported missing in Crystal found safe

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a blue/gray sweatshirt and blue pants.

Screen Shot 2020-10-16 at 11.28.51 AM
MN News

Teen missing in Fridley is found safe

The 18-year-old was last seen Thursday evening.

Jaydean Joseph Dorrheim
MN News

Man missing from Duluth found safe

The 47 year old was last seen on Friday.

Screen Shot 2020-07-26 at 7.43.21 AM
MN News

Boy missing after going swimming is found safe

The 10-year-old was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Bobby James Harrington
MN News

East Bethel man missing after going for bike ride

He was last seen leaving his home for a bicycle ride on Tuesday, May 18.

MN News

Missing Wisconsin teen found safe

The Minnesota BCA has put out an alert to find Michael Atkins, 17.

Brenden Marx
MN News

Boy missing north of Twin Cities is found safe

Brenden Marx went missing Tuesday evening.

Tyrone harris
MN News

UPDATE: Boy missing in Brooklyn Park is safe

He had been reported missing having last been seen at the bus stop on Wednesday morning.