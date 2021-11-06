Teenage boy missing from East Bethel is found safe
UPDATE: The boy has been found safe.
Original story
Authorities have issued an appeal to find a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday afternoon.
Keaghan Alexander Pierce, 17, is believed to have left his home in East Bethel around 3:15 p.m. on a red and silver mountain bike.
He is described as 5'10" tall and weighing 120 lbs. with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says he was last seen wearing a black Carhart jacket, green sweatshirt, and carrying an army green backpack.
Anyone with information should call police at 763-427-1212 or 911.