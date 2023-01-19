Teenager shot in the head outside St. Paul recreation center

A teenage boy was shot in the head outside of a St. Paul recreation center late Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center at 4:12 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department. A teenage boy was taken to Regions Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The recreation center in the city's Rondo neighborhood is directly across from Central High School, along Lexington Parkway.

The block of Marshall Avenue between Oxford Street and Lexington Parkway was blocked by law enforcement as of 5 p.m., with a K-9 unit and helicopter at the scene.

The incident sent Central High School into a 45-minute lockdown, according to CBS Minnesota. All evening activities at the school have been canceled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.