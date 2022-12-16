Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center

Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center.

Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.

One of the bullets hit the squad car's windshield as the pursuit unfolded on Interstate 94.

Part of the pursuit was captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras, at one point showing a suspect learning out of the window of a Ford Fusion and appearing to fire shots at the pursuing police.

Authorities ultimately shut down a portion of the freeway in search of bullet casings.

According to the criminal complaints, police were searching for a car seen leaving the scene of a burglary at an apartment near the intersection of 57th Avenue N. and Emerson Avenue N. Security footage at the apartment complex captures both suspects taking things from the building that were reported stolen at around 2:23 a.m.

Police spotted the car being driven west on 57th Avenue North "at a high rate of speed," speeding through "multiple stop signs. After the officer attempted to stop the car near Bryant Avenue N. and 53rd Avenue N., the driver continued to travel "erratically" and wouldn't stop, according to the charges.

The officer heard "multiple gunshots" near 51st Avenue N. As the suspect's car entered a ramp for I-94E near Lowry Avenue, police continued to follow but heard another round of gunfire. That's when the officer's car was struck by one of the bullets. The officer discontinued the pursuit and pulled over to check on his K-9 partner. No injuries were reported.

A total of 26 9mm casings were found on the roadway. The Ford Fusion, which belonged to Davenport, was found abandoned the day after the shooting in a driveway about a mile from South High School in Minneapolis.

The gun was later found at the home of a man who is associated with Collins and Davenport.

After police were granted court authorization to track their cell phones, Collins and Davenport were found and arrested.

Davenport admitted when questioned that the Fusion was his car, but claimed he left it at his sister's home in Burnsville after it broke down. Police found a fast food receipt dated Sept. 14 in the car, which matched security footage at the restaurant, showing Davenport behind the wheel at that time.

Both Collins and Davenport have been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and fleeing police. They each face up to 43 years in prison if convicted and/or up to a $35,000 fine. The two also face separate burglary charges, according to court records.