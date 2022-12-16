Skip to main content

Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center

Shots were fired towards a squad car during a pursuit.

Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center.

Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.

One of the bullets hit the squad car's windshield as the pursuit unfolded on Interstate 94.

Part of the pursuit was captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras, at one point showing a suspect learning out of the window of a Ford Fusion and appearing to fire shots at the pursuing police. 

Authorities ultimately shut down a portion of the freeway in search of bullet casings.

According to the criminal complaints, police were searching for a car seen leaving the scene of a burglary at an apartment near the intersection of 57th Avenue N. and Emerson Avenue N. Security footage at the apartment complex captures both suspects taking things from the building that were reported stolen at around 2:23 a.m.

Police spotted the car being driven west on 57th Avenue North "at a high rate of speed," speeding through "multiple stop signs. After the officer attempted to stop the car near Bryant Avenue N. and 53rd Avenue N., the driver continued to travel "erratically" and wouldn't stop, according to the charges.

The officer heard "multiple gunshots" near 51st Avenue N. As the suspect's car entered a ramp for I-94E near Lowry Avenue, police continued to follow but heard another round of gunfire. That's when the officer's car was struck by one of the bullets. The officer discontinued the pursuit and pulled over to check on his K-9 partner. No injuries were reported.

A total of 26 9mm casings were found on the roadway. The Ford Fusion, which belonged to Davenport, was found abandoned the day after the shooting in a driveway about a mile from South High School in Minneapolis. 

The gun was later found at the home of a man who is associated with Collins and Davenport.

After police were granted court authorization to track their cell phones, Collins and Davenport were found and arrested.

Davenport admitted when questioned that the Fusion was his car, but claimed he left it at his sister's home in Burnsville after it broke down. Police found a fast food receipt dated Sept. 14 in the car, which matched security footage at the restaurant, showing Davenport behind the wheel at that time.

Both Collins and Davenport have been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and fleeing police. They each face up to 43 years in prison if convicted and/or up to a $35,000 fine. The two also face separate burglary charges, according to court records.

Next Up

CollinsDavenportMugs
MN News

Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center

Shots were fired towards a squad car during a pursuit.

police lights
MN News

Three suspects arrested after 89 west metro property damage reports

The suspects were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in Minnetonka on Monday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies days after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in North Minneapolis on Monday.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Stately brick manor overlooking downtown St. Paul lists for nearly $1.3M

The home is perched high atop a bluff rising from the floodplain.

DSC_8595
MN News

Here are the new Minnesota laws taking effect Jan. 1.

The new laws include changes to damage disclosure for used vehicle purchases and insurance coverage requirements for newborns.

318932855_566492482149686_9036958628999185261_n
MN News

Praise, gifts for liquor store worker who gave up shoes to homeless man

Multiple pairs of shoes were gifted to the liquor store worker after her selfless act.

snow
MN Weather

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

Snow is coming to an end Friday as a slug-like storm system finally moves away.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 8.05.11 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disney on Ice bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to Target Center

Shows will take place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 9.02.34 AM
MN News

Veteran, family-of-nine see home destroyed by electrical fire

A GoFundMe is raising money to support the family, as well as to pay for cremation services for the four cats that died in the fire.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 8.01.55 AM
MN News

Savage man charged with gun crimes praised mass shooters, sought to join Nazi groups

The 20-year-old allegedly tried to buy hand grenades from a government informant.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 7.35.48 AM
MN News

Watch: Semi slams through closure gate on I-94

Road conditions in North Dakota are brutal for a third straight day Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 9.13.06 PM
MN News

Minnesotans among journalists suspended by Elon Musk's Twitter

A number of journalists – many of whom have reported on Musk in recent months – had their accounts suspended Thursday.

Related

CrashedStolenKIABrooklynCenter
MN News

5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene as suspects flee

The fleeing suspects crashed and fled on foot.

Shots fired scene
MN News

Over 100 shots fired in Brooklyn Center, no injuries reported

Police said they haven't learned of any injuries as of Wednesday.

Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center to pay Daunte Wright's family $3.25 million

The settlement is the largest for a city outside of Minneapolis in Minnesota's history.

Taco Bell
MN News

Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

Hakeem Muhammad
MN News

Minnesota murder suspect charged for crash that killed 6-year-old

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, faces multiple charges for two separate cases.

Daunte Wright
MN News

Girlfriend of Daunte Wright sues Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center

She was sitting in the passenger seat the day Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 3.12.04 PM
MN News

Child killed by fleeing murder suspect was with family after trip to water park

Family has identified the victim as a six-year-old girl named Blessings.