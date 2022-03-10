Teens cited for ambushing school bus with 'Splatrball' water bead blaster

Skip to main content
Teens could face jail time for ambushing school bus with full auto 'Splatrball' water bead blaster

Teens could face jail time for ambushing school bus with full auto 'Splatrball' water bead blaster

Three 18-year-olds and a juvenile were cited for disorderly conduct.

Wikimedia Commons

Three 18-year-olds and a juvenile were cited for disorderly conduct.

Teenagers accused of ambushing a school bus on the highway — shooting at it with a fully automatic 'Splatrball' water bead blaster — could face jail time and a fine.

Three 18-year-olds and a juvenile were cited for disorderly conduct in connection with the March 8 incident, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Authorities said the quartet, spread across two cars, drove up to the St. Peter Public Schools bus around 10:24 p.m. as it traveled on Highway 15.

Near the intersection of 412th Street, one of the vehicles got in front of the bus — which was carrying the boys basketball team home after a game — and forced it to slow down, while the second vehicle pulled up alongside the bus and "shot or threw items" at it. This happened twice, the sheriff's office said, with the bus' occupants saying it was very loud.

Authorities later learned the perpetrators had used a Splatrball SRB-400 — a fully automatic water bead blaster. It's akin to an Airsoft rifle, but shoots tiny water balloons at a rate of eight rounds per second, and a velocity of 200 feet per second. (The Splatrball pictured above is the 1200 model.) The bus didn't appear to be damaged from the water beads.

London Watson of Hanska, Dylan Sickles or New Ulm, and Dawson Sowers of Clements were all cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the sheriff's office said. It carries a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. A fourth person under the age of 18 was also cited.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

splatrball 1200 wikimedia commons
MN News

Teens cited for ambushing school bus with 'Splatrball' water bead blaster

Three 18-year-olds and a juvenile were cited for disorderly conduct.

target field puckett statue USATSI_17420398_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Lockout over: MLB, players union reach deal to kickstart 2022 season

And plans are for a 162-game season.

tenacious D
MN Music and Radio

Tenacious D making tour stops in Minneapolis, Milwaukee

The humor-rock duo will visit the Midwest in September.

tony webster flickr mayo clinic
MN News

Mayo Clinic gets 'official warning' over death of research puppy

The puppy died of asphyxiation following a procedure.

girls basketball
MN Sports

MN girls basketball: State tourney spots up for grabs Thursday, Friday

There are 15 games Thursday night and 17 more on Friday night.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies in head-on crash along MN scenic highway

The crash happened Wednesday morning on the two-lane road.

luck-e fire
WI News

Fire destroys bar in western Wisconsin town

The fire started early Thursday.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Minneapolis educators accuse school district of 'demonizing' teachers

Union and district leaders continue to meet in mediation.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 10

Hospitalizations continue to decline.

D Williams MN DOC crop
MN News

Murder charges filed after 31-year-old found dead in backyard

Charges say the victim was found the morning after he'd been shot.

USATSI_17480456_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

The Matt Ryan situation should be a cautionary tale for the Vikings

Atlanta seems to be in a deeper bind with their veteran quarterback.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman's answer when asked if Cousins can win a Super Bowl

The former Vikings GM gave an interesting critique of his former quarterback.

Related

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

4 accused of shooting water beads at school bus on highway

The bus wasn't damaged and no one was injured.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

Car crashes into school bus with children onboard, injuring 2

The bus had its lights activated at the time of the crash.

facebook-chuejee-tao-st-paul-police-missing-teen-april-2019-CROP925px
MN News

St. Paul teen missing since getting off school bus Monday

Police are asking for help finding the 17-year-old.

MN News

Pickup truck hits 3 high schoolers walking to their school bus

The bus was stopped, with its stop arm out.

MN News

School bus shooting suspect shot and killed teen robber in 2015

More details about the 31-year-old's past are coming to the surface.

bus driver seat Pixabay
MN News

Charges: Man stabs bus driver numerous times with pen, screwdriver

Officers had to pull the attacker off the 63-year-old driver when they arrived, charges say.

P Martin - Anoka County Jail - Fridley school bus - 11.10.21
MN News

Charges: Twin Cities school bus driver chased, tackled middle school student

The school's cameras caught the entire attack, authorities say.

MN News

Pickup driver falls asleep, crashes into student-filled school bus

Fortunately, there were no injuries.