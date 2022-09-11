Teens flee after trying to carjack 70-year-old near I-94

Four teenage boys attempted to carjack a 70-year-old man at gunpoint in Minneapolis Saturday evening.

The incident happened at 6:40 p.m., with police called to the 1600 Block of Lyn Curve Avenue North, near to the I-94 ramps at West Broadway Avenue.

Per Minneapolis Police Department: "Preliminary information indicates that 4 individuals described as juvenile males attempted to carjack a male in his 70s at gunpoint.

"The male refused their demands."

The boys then ran from the scene, "jumped a fence, and ran towards I-94."

Police put a perimeter in place, but were unable to find the quartet, with no arrests made as of Sunday morning.

The victim was uninjured and "suffered no loss," per MPD.