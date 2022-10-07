Sisters now living in MN win $80K over treatment at Texas border facility

Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas.

Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the pair represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and Texas.

The two sisters, then ages 14 and 16, were arrested while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in June of 2019 as they fled their home country of Honduras to be with their mother in Rochester.

While in detention centers and group homes, the two were faced with a “complete lack of oversight, safeguards, and accountability,” the ACLU said.

Sanchez Villalobos spent 20 days in detention, while her younger sister spent 29 days in detention.

According to the ACLU, the sisters faced physical assault as well as a lack of adequate food or water and overcrowded cages while in the custody of border patrol. They were also allegedly not given proper hygiene necessities and medication and were forced to care for the younger children.

The group homes where the sisters then stayed had previously been cited for “significant” violations, the ACLU said.

“Children who are alone at the border are already terrified and vulnerable, and having Customs and Border Protection agents deny medical care, physically abuse them and make children compete for food is an inhumane and inexcusable violation of these children’s rights,” ACLU Minnesota legal director Teresa Nelson said in a statement.

“We hope that the lawsuit and sharing our story changes how the government treats children who are coming to America,” Sanchez Villalobos said in a statement.

“I don’t want any other kid to be treated the way we were.”

Per the ACLU: "Three years after their harrowing ordeal, Kerlin and her sister are attending high school and working. Kerlin is dreaming of law school, while her sister wants to be a veterinarian or nurse. The sisters now have some of the support and opportunities they deserve, yet the trauma they experienced will last a lifetime."