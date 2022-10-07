Sisters now living in MN win $80K over treatment at Texas border facility

Skip to main content
Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility

Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility

Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos and her sister were awarded a settlement of $80,000.

The two sisters pictured with their mother in Rochester. Picture: ACLU-MN

Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos and her sister were awarded a settlement of $80,000.

Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas.

Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the pair represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and Texas. 

The two sisters, then ages 14 and 16, were arrested while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in June of 2019 as they fled their home country of Honduras to be with their mother in Rochester.

While in detention centers and group homes, the two were faced with a “complete lack of oversight, safeguards, and accountability,” the ACLU said.

Sanchez Villalobos spent 20 days in detention, while her younger sister spent 29 days in detention.

According to the ACLU, the sisters faced physical assault as well as a lack of adequate food or water and overcrowded cages while in the custody of border patrol. They were also allegedly not given proper hygiene necessities and medication and were forced to care for the younger children.

The group homes where the sisters then stayed had previously been cited for “significant” violations, the ACLU said.

“Children who are alone at the border are already terrified and vulnerable, and having Customs and Border Protection agents deny medical care, physically abuse them and make children compete for food is an inhumane and inexcusable violation of these children’s rights,” ACLU Minnesota legal director Teresa Nelson said in a statement.

“We hope that the lawsuit and sharing our story changes how the government treats children who are coming to America,” Sanchez Villalobos said in a statement.

“I don’t want any other kid to be treated the way we were.”

Per the ACLU: "Three years after their harrowing ordeal, Kerlin and her sister are attending high school and working. Kerlin is dreaming of law school, while her sister wants to be a veterinarian or nurse. The sisters now have some of the support and opportunities they deserve, yet the trauma they experienced will last a lifetime."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 10.49.51 AM
MN News

Sisters now living in MN win $80K over treatment at Texas border facility

Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos and her sister were awarded a settlement of $80,000.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis

Two of the fires occurred on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue.

Cedric Alexander
MN News

Minneapolis’ public safety chief spends evening mocking, blocking on Twitter

The community safety commissioner responded to one user's question about downtown policing by calling them two-faced.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.04.40 PM
MN Food & Drink

Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

NearNorthEncampment
MN News

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

Opening day will kick off with extended hours.

image
MN Food & Drink

Sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"

The owners shared the news on Facebook this week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 3.04.24 PM
MN News

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

The 61-year-old was being held in Hennepin County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Evie Carshare
MN Travel

Electric carshare network showing growth in Twin Cities

Over 25,000 trips have been logged in a six-month span.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 1.11.01 PM
MN Lifestyle

Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced

A concept plan to transform the ice arena is being considered.

21a171abc8c6a3619739a786eed516a563206c38bec4a972944e80fa213b9ab6
MN Travel

Low river levels bring cancellations for St. Paul-New Orleans Viking cruises

The low water also impacted some barge traffic making its way down the river.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-10-14 at 10.38.01 PM
MN News

ACLU lawsuit alleges excessive force by Worthington police officer

The ACLU says the victim required five days of intensive care.

Screen Shot 2020-01-30 at 11.02.19 PM
MN News

Judge: MN county broke law by detaining, transferring immigrants to ICE

The immigrants were detained even after they had earned their release.

prison, Rush City cell block
MN News

ACLU lawsuit against Minnesota DOC can move forward, judge rules

The lawsuit alleges the Minnesota Department of Corrections violated inmates rights through its handling of the pandemic.

Imam Abdirahman Aden Kariye
MN News

Lawsuit: Border officials' questioning of MN imam is unconstitutional

The lawsuit calls the questioning illegal and invasive.

Screen Shot 2019-10-14 at 10.38.01 PM
MN News

Worthington settles police brutality lawsuit for $590,000, agrees to reforms

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Kelvin Francisco Rodriguez, who spent five days in the ICU after being arrested.

Image from iOS (48)
MN News

ACLU sues Minneapolis PD over actions against journalists covering protests

The lawsuit says police pepper-sprayed and threatened journalists, among other things.

George Floyd
MN News

ACLU protester lawsuit against Minneapolis, MPD will move forward

A federal judge denied motions to dismiss the suit.

Ricky Eloy Ramirez
MN News

Texas man not guilty of murder at Burnsville hotel due to mental illness

Ricky Eloy Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams in July.