Skip to main content
State of emergency declared in Beltrami County due to damaging floods

State of emergency declared in Beltrami County due to damaging floods

"This picture was submitted by Angie Estey showing the Nelson Dam Road completely under water [Monday]. Many roads are like this," the department said.

Credit: Angie Este via Beltrami County Emergency Management

"This picture was submitted by Angie Estey showing the Nelson Dam Road completely under water [Monday]. Many roads are like this," the department said.

Recent rains combined with snowmelt has led to costly flooding in Beltrami County, where a state of emergency has been declared. 

The county estimates there to have already been "tens of thousands of dollars of damage and expense related to the emergency response to flooding," which officials say should qualify the county for state disaster assistance. 

Upwards of three inches of rain April 23 exacerbated the flooding, resulting in rural roads covered with water, overland flooding and even flooding at the Bemidji city hall as the city's storm drainage system was overwhelmed. 

The county says Bemidji was hit with "numerous roadways experienced culvert washouts and roadway washouts." An example of the roadway flooding is shown in the picture at the top of the story, which was submitted to Beltrami County Emergency Management. 

"This picture was submitted by Angie Estey showing the Nelson Dam Road completely under water [Monday]. Many roads are like this," the department said. 

The county board declaring a state of emergency allows other local law enforcement agencies to help in Beltrami County, along with allowing the the county to request reimbursement to cover disaster expenses. 

Spring floods are dealt with every year in Minnesota, but this year's flooding has worsened due to significant late-season snowfall and big storm systems dumping precipitation week after week for the past month. 

The Bemidji area has received nearly two feet of snow in the past 30 days, with even higher snow totals just west of Bemidji. 

Total snowfall over the past 30 days. 

Total snowfall over the past 30 days. 

Eighty miles west of Bemidji, the town of Crookston has been inundated with water from the Red Lake River, which crested just shy of a record level set during the disastrous floods of 1997. 

The river in Crookston is now receding, as is the Red River at Grand Forks, which appears to have crested just shy of the major flood stage. But with more rain in the forecast, especially Friday-Sunday, conditions are being monitored closely. 

At this point, the heaviest rain totals through the weekend could wind up being just south of places like Grand Forks, Crookston and Bemidji, though forecast details will likely change as the Friday-Sunday system approaches. 

Forecasted rainfall from a blend of models through Sunday:

Forecasted rainfall from a blend of models through Sunday:

Next Up

279299466_297527765902308_1357971192391844332_n
MN News

State of emergency declared in Beltrami County due to damaging floods

"This picture was submitted by Angie Estey showing the Nelson Dam Road completely under water [Monday]. Many roads are like this," the department said.

Minneapolis police, protester
MN News

Human rights report finds MPD engages in racist, discriminatory practices

The wide-ranging report found that some officers and supervisors disproportionately target Black individuals, use covert social media accounts to criticize elected officials, and regularly use racist and sexist language.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 27

Here's the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 9.42.56 AM
MN News

Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

Several feet of snow has fallen during the snowy season in northeast Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Pixabay - pistol holster handgun
MN News

Man dies after gun goes off 'accidentally,' striking him in head

The 64-year-old's identity has not yet been released.

245160433_1298100300661880_2952817793773167852_n
Minnesota Life

Gallery: 'World's biggest' bounce house theme park coming to Twin Cities

The touring extravaganza is stopping in the west metro this spring.

Jamal Adan
MN News

Two men charged with murder in fentanyl death of Eagan teen

Hunter Carlson, 16, died on January 27, 2021.

solar panel roof (1)
MN News

AG's office sues solar companies accused of scamming Minnesotans

Lawsuit accuses four companies of tricking customers into binding agreements and other unlawful sales practices.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lily Peters

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday evening.

Lindsey0590
MN Coronavirus

Lawmaker with Long COVID hospitalized after leaving Senate session

Sen. Lindsey Port has recently detailed her struggle with Long COVID.

Lake Harriet bandshell
MN Lifestyle

Lake Harriet pavilion roof crumbles further after high winds

Repairs and renovations are being planned for the bandshell and pavilion buildings.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 4.27.49 PM
MN News

National Guard activated as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The Minnesota National Guard has been activated.

Crookston flooding
MN News

River crests below record projection in flood-hit Crookston

The river appears to have crested and is on its way down.

Harriet Island flooding, St. Paul
MN News

St. Paul declares flood emergency ahead of major Mississippi swell

Flood stage will be reached this weekend, with rises thereafter.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 9.42.56 AM
MN News

Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

Several feet of snow has fallen during the snowy season in northeast Minnesota.

MN News

Governor declares State of Emergency for 36 Minnesota counties

A series of severe weather has been ongoing since June 9 in Minnesota.

flooding
MN News

Flooding mounts on Minnesota roads due to rain, snowmelt

Rain will transition to snow on Thursday.

MN News

2 Minn. counties declare emergency amid flooding; 3 locks on Mississippi closed

storm damage
MN News

State of Emergency in Wisconsin as daylight reveals massive storm damage

A tornado may have directly hit a farmstead, causing destruction.