Tentative agreement reached to sell off Eagan school for $12.3M

Metcalf Middle School in Eagan will soon be demolished if all goes according to plan.

On Thursday, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District school board voted unanimously to authorize a $12.3 million-dollar purchase agreement with Syndica, LLP.

The 35-acre school property borders Burnsville near the intersection of Diffley Road and Highway 13.

Once the sale is finalized, the buyer must move forward with demolition of the school building within 180 days, according to the purchase agreement.

Metcalf Middle School, built in 1966, closed in 2020 alongside Sioux Trail Elementary and M.W. Savage Elementary after a district-wide facilities report found many of the district’s schools were underutilized due to declining enrollment.

Metcalf’s buyer plans to move ahead quickly with the sale in hopes of beginning new construction this fall, a district financial advisor told the school board.

However, redevelopment plans for the property haven’t yet started the formal review process in the City of Eagan, according to a City Planner Mike Schultz.

City of Eagan officials once expressed interest in low-density residential redevelopment on the property, a consultant told district officials in 2020.

As of Monday, there’s been no request for a meeting between the developer and the city, Schultz told Bring Me The News.