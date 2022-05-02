Tentative agreement reached to sell off Eagan school for $12.3M

Skip to main content
Tentative agreement reached to sell off Metcalf Middle School in Eagan for $12.3M

Tentative agreement reached to sell off Metcalf Middle School in Eagan for $12.3M

The school was built in 1966.

Courtesy of Metcalf Middle School on Facebook.

The school was built in 1966.

Metcalf Middle School in Eagan will soon be demolished if all goes according to plan.

On Thursday, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District school board voted unanimously to authorize a $12.3 million-dollar purchase agreement with Syndica, LLP. 

The 35-acre school property borders Burnsville near the intersection of Diffley Road and Highway 13. 

Once the sale is finalized, the buyer must move forward with demolition of the school building within 180 days, according to the purchase agreement.

Metcalf Middle School, built in 1966, closed in 2020 alongside Sioux Trail Elementary and M.W. Savage Elementary after a district-wide facilities report found many of the district’s schools were underutilized due to declining enrollment.

Metcalf’s buyer plans to move ahead quickly with the sale in hopes of beginning new construction this fall, a district financial advisor told the school board.

However, redevelopment plans for the property haven’t yet started the formal review process in the City of Eagan, according to a City Planner Mike Schultz.

City of Eagan officials once expressed interest in low-density residential redevelopment on the property, a consultant told district officials in 2020.

As of Monday, there’s been no request for a meeting between the developer and the city, Schultz told Bring Me The News. 

Next Up

Bald Eagle - HPAI
MN News

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

Black Sheep
MN Food & Drink

Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

A poem entitled "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!" announced the closure.

Drivers sdie truck
MN News

Police: Suspected drunk driver's fiery crash shears off half of pickup

Authorities stated the rear of the truck "almost was completely sheared off."

pexels-monstera-6289065
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: What stocks to look for during inflation

The Federal Reserve says inflation will be with us for 3-years

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Zandon
MN Sports

Minnesotan-owned Zandon is morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby

Zandon is one of two Minnesotan-owned horses running in the Kentucky Derby.

Metcalf Middle School
MN News

Tentative agreement reached to sell off Eagan school for $12.3M

The school was built in 1966.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Ex, new girlfriend charged with attempted murder of MPD forensic scientist

The pair have been charged with 1st-degree premeditated attempted murder.

15083536859_10305ca257_k
MN Music and Radio

Luke Bryan's 'Farm Tour' coming to Minnesota

The country singer and songwriter will be playing in Eyota, Minnesota in September.

George Larson
MN Sports

Minnesota football coaching legend George Larson dies

His 307 career victories ranks sixth in state history.

Big Marine Lake
MN News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake identified

Two men, ages 45 and 55, died in the boating accident.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 2

The latest:

Related

Jamal Adan
MN News

Two men charged with murder in fentanyl death of Eagan teen

Hunter Carlson, 16, died on January 27, 2021.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Tentative agreement reached between Minneapolis educators, district

Students could return to school as soon as Monday.

Crash suspect
MN News

Charges: Driver used alcohol, drugs before crash that killed Lakeville teen

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra is charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

MN News

St. Paul teachers cancel strike after reaching tentative agreement

The deal halts a strike that was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2019-12-13 at 7.27.01 AM
MN News

Board votes to close 3 schools in Eagan-Burnsville-Savage district

Two elementary schools and one middle school will close.

MN News

Steelworkers reach tentative agreement with AcelorMittal

A tentative agreement has been reached between U.S. Steelworkers and AcelorMittal Saturday, affecting about 300 workers in Virginia, Minn. More than 1,000 workers at United Taconite in Eveleth and Hibbing Taconite agreed to go back to the bargaining table with Cliffs Natural Resources in October.

MN News

Security guards reach tentative contract agreement

Screen Shot 2019-12-12 at 10.23.53 AM
MN News

Fate of 3 schools in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district to be decided

A School Board meeting will focus on the recommended closures.