‘Terrible prank’ during tornado drill causes scare at Hopkins High School

Police responded to Hopkins High School during a routine tornado drill Thursday morning after a caller from somewhere off campus reported shots had been fired at the school.

In an email to parents, Principal Crystal Ballard called the incident a "terrible prank".

"During our tornado drill, a call was made to the Minnetonka Police Department from an unknown off-campus location claiming that shots had been fired at the school," she stated. "No shots were fired. There was no gun on campus. The call was completely false."

Ballard noted how armed police walking through the halls "understandably caused some scholars anxiety because they saw the police in our hallways and did not know what was happening."

The incident happened around 10 a.m.

The caller claimed to be "not present" at the school, but stated he was getting information "from someone on site," police said.

On scene, authorities didn't find anything to be related to the claim.

The department also said they were unable to "establish any association the caller may have to the school." At this time, police believe the call was a hoax.