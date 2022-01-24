Skip to main content
Testimony to begin in federal trial of 3 former Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd's death

Opening statements begin Monday.

The federal civil rights trial of three of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death is underway, with testimony set to begin on Monday. 

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with failing to provide medical care to Floyd on May 25, 2020, as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. 

And Thao and Kueng also face charges for failing to intervene in Chauvin treated Floyd. 

On Monday, prosecutors with U.S. Attorney's Office and defense attorneys will make their opening statements before testimony begins. 

Last week, 10 women and eight men from around Minnesota were seated on the jury. Six of the 18 will serve as alternates on the jury. 

Thao, Lane and Kueng also face state charges for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. Last week, their trial was moved to June 13. 

Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights in the federal case but has not yet been sentenced. He was convicted in state court of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing and was sentenced to 22.5 years. 

The federal trial against Thao, Lane and Kueng is expected to last about a month. Unlike Chauvin's state trial, their federal trial will not be streamed live.

