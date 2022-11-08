Skip to main content
The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

Bring Me The News

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

The Monday night Powerball drawing was delayed because of Minnesota.

The numbers were drawn Tuesday after a nearly 10-hour delay to determine if anyone had won the $2.04 billion prize. The numbers drawn were  10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball was 10.

Later Tuesday afternoon, a winning jackpot ticket was announced in California.

The Minnesota Lottery confirmed the state's sales verification system caused a "processing delay."

A state lottery spokesperson provided the following statement to Bring Me The News:

"After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised."

The jackpot grew to $1.9 billion this weekend, with no jackpot winners declared. However, three Minnesotans won $50,000 each.

According to the Associated Press, only four previous Powerball jackpots have topped $1 billion but none of them were close to the current prize. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a winning ticket was redeemed in California.

Next Up

Thumbnail Version BMTN Election Night Coverage
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota election results 2022

The latest as the results roll in.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

The crash involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN News

The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion

The suspects range in age from 16 to 24.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Scandinavian design, minimalist living inspire $1.25M Stillwater home

The natural-light filled home is inspired by Scandinavian architecture.

RushCityMural
MN News

Rush City council votes to rescind violation, allow diversity mural to stay

Public input was a main factor in the decision.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan police still looking for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca

Borca was last heard from as he Facetimed friends while walking alone in the early morning of Oct. 30.

Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 9.09.18 AM
MN Weird

Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's

A Twin Cities resident said she's been unable to get any meaningful information from Domino's about her unpleasant experience.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 11.15.59 AM
MN Lifestyle

Prior Lake elementary school adds 'hammock forest' for reading

The district hopes the hammock forest will be a "haven for readers everywhere."

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watches issued in MN ahead of snow; latest on rain system

The latest forecast ahead of a busy weather week.

Related

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Six Minnesotans win $50K, but Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

The jackpot continues to rise.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in MN

It keeps on rolling over.

powerball-screengrab-03-27-2019
MN Lifestyle

What are the odds? WI gets $768.4M Powerball jackpot win

The odds of hitting all six numbers correctly are 1 in 292,201,338.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota gas station sold lottery ticket worth $1.8 million

A Holiday store in Buffalo sold the winning ticket.

Minnesota Life

Winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions drawing

Someone in Minnesota won $1 million.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 11.23.49 AM
MN News

2 Minnesotans win $1M each in Mega Millions drawing

The winner of the $1.3 billion ticket was confirmed in Illinois.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners claim $66.9M in cash

The winning ticket sold April 12 at Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey.