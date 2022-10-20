The Marsh wellness center to close two years after being gifted to YMCA

Skip to main content
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA

The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA

The Marsh, founded in 1985, drew visitors from around the world.

The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North.

The Marsh, founded in 1985, drew visitors from around the world.

An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. 

Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North following Stricker's death in 2020. 

The nonprofit recently announced plans to shut down the center, citing a significant drop in membership and changing membership behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"While we explored opportunities on how to support the community and operate The Marsh in a financially viable manner, our efforts were deeply affected by these changes," the YMCA shared in a message to members. 

Much of the center's services and operations will be transitioned to the Ridgedale Y and the value realized from the sale of the property will be put towards other wellbeing initiatives, according to the organization. 

"With the decision to move operations at The Marsh to the Ridgedale Y location, Ruth Stricker’s gift will be invested in the Y’s wellbeing initiative helping the Y become an equity-focused community leader in whole-person health and wellbeing, where all are welcome," the YMCA stated. 

Stricker, wife of the late business icon Bruce Dayton, grew up in Windom, Minnesota and graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul. 

She began her career as a fitness instructor and became a groundbreaking entrepreneur in her explorations of the mind-body connection — an endeavor furthered by her own experiences with Lupus. 

"Blending allopathic and alternative disciplines, The Marsh opened with an acupuncturist and a cardiologist working side by side … a blending unheard of 35 years ago," her obituary states

During her career, Stricker helped advance integrative medicine at some of the world's top medical centers, including Duke University and Mayo Clinic. 

Over the decades, the Marsh built a loyal following and became known as a hub for healthy aging. 

The impending closure is rippling through that close-knit community. The beloved restaurant ended operations last month.

"I'm heartbroken," longtime member Peg Meier told the Star Tribune. "I need it. I don't know what we're going to do."

The YMCA is currently working on transitioning Marsh members and staffers to other Y locations. 

"Ruth Stricker’s legacy will be honored and preserved through complementary wellbeing initiatives at and through the Y," the organization shared.  

Next Up

image
MN Health

The Marsh wellness center to close two years after being gifted to YMCA

The Marsh, founded in 1985, drew visitors from around the world.

312265273_422423096731446_8276689321560616807_n
MN News

Vehicle of interest identified in Maple Grove Village Hall fire

Police said a vehicle of interest was captured on camera.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.57.05 PM
MN News

Couple dead of suspected CO poisoning remembered as loving parents, grandparents

The couple died at their cabin on Mill Lacs Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.21.32 AM
MN News

Girl Scouts in Minnesota, Wisconsin get $4.2M from MacKenzie Scott

It's the largest donation by an individual given to the organization.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.09.06 PM
MN Shopping

Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store

The retailer specializes in cold weather essentials.

Storm
MN Weather

Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to MN

A big storm system is expected to move into the region.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.58.39 PM
MN News

Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store

An employee speculated it was due to rising thefts.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN News

Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer

Her vehicle went hurtling off the road.

image
MN Shopping

Dayton's winter market returning to downtown Minneapolis

The curated market will open for holiday shopping Nov. 17.

CrashedStolenKIABrooklynCenter
MN News

5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 11.45.32 AM
MN News

U of M Regent Steve Sviggum apologizes for asking if Morris campus 'too diverse'

Sviggum said he was "truly sorry" for the statements he made in a board meeting.

Rock Bottom Brewery
MN Food & Drink

Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

The brewery chain has closed its doors.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 1.44.51 PM
MN News

Minnetonka assistant fire chief dies after being found unresponsive

The 59-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive.

Edina Art Fair
MN Lifestyle

Edina Art Fair returning after two-year COVID hiatus

The Edina Art Fair draws an estimated 250,000-300,000 visitors annually.

FdroO0hXgAArpvn
MN News

Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394

The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

MN News

Man, 32, dies after being found unresponsive in YMCA hot tub

He was found at the YMCA in downtown Duluth.

image
MN Food & Drink

The Dock Cafe reopens in Stillwater after being closed for 2 years

The popular spot with scenic views will offer a limited menu this weekend.

10974344_886755688011981_7448860726679919201_o
MN Food & Drink

Canton Restaurant closes after nearly 40 years in Burnsville

It's the end of an era in the Twin Cities restaurant world.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

minnetonka office building
MN News

1 in custody after report of armed intruder in Minnetonka

The office building is not currently occupied, but restoration crews were working inside at the time.