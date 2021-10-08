The MN counties where fewer than half of eligible residents are vaxxed

Eight of the state's 87 counties fall into this category.

Despite surging case rates, a "capacity crisis" in hospitals and growing infections among school students and staff, there are eight Minnesota in which fewer than half of all vaccine-eligible residents have been vaccinated.

This is according to the most recent state data, looking at the number of residents age 12 and up that have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The counties are:

Clearwater — 42.4%

Todd — 45.6%

Pine — 47.6%

Wadena — 47.1%

Kanabec — 48.9%

Mille Lacs — 49%

Meeker — 49.3%

Morrison — 49.6%

The counties included on the list are identical to when we checked a couple of weeks ago.

Statewide, 72.7% of eligible individuals have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That's 3,419,744 people.

You can find more on the state's dashboard here.