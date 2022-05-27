Skip to main content
The Raptor Center says downward trend holding for avian influenza

The Raptor Center says downward trend holding for avian influenza

A "baby shower" fundraising campaign hopes to help return young raptors to the wild.

A young great-horned owl was successfully reunited with its parents after their nest was destroyed in a recent storm. Courtesy of The Raptor Center.

A "baby shower" fundraising campaign hopes to help return young raptors to the wild.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota says avian influenza cases are continuing to subside. 

The center's most recent data shows cases among wild raptors in sharp decline after a peak at the end of April. 

The center's current recommendation to not use bird feeders is expected to be updated June 1. 

Courtesy of the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.

Courtesy of the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.

Since March, the virus has devastated raptors in Minnesota, with over 170 positive cases identified at the Raptor Center. Except for one great horned owl, all raptors sickened by the virus at the center have died or been euthanized. 

That's in addition to the millions of birds that have been euthanized at farms to prevent the spread of the virus.

Even with the downward trend, the center said it will continue with enhanced biosecurity measures all summer to keep other ill and injured raptors safe from any potential cases. 

A "baby shower" campaign has been launched to help the Raptor Center cover costs associated with this year's unprecedented challenges. 

The hospital is nearly 100% donor supported, according to the U of M. 

Next Up

Baby owl
MN News

The Raptor Center says downward trend holding for avian influenza

A "baby shower" fundraising campaign hopes to help return young raptors to the wild.

Prince
Minnesota Life

Commemorative street name for Prince approved in Minneapolis

The block next to the First Avenue nightclub will be named Prince Rogers Nelson Way.

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 4.45.15 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud meth dealer had numerous weapons. body armor

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 felony-level charges.

3100 Bloomington Ave.
MN News

South Minneapolis tenants declare rent strike; allege unsafe conditions

A group of Powderhorn Park residents say they'll withhold May rent due to health and safety concerns.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 3.11.26 PM
MN News

Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

Police said there is no reason to be concerned for the safety of the rest of the student body at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Controversial Two Harbors mayor told: Resign or face recall election

The mayor has come under scrutiny for unusual behavior this year.

Lakeville Minnesota Solar Installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Tips for selecting a reputable solar installer

Installing solar panels is a major investment. The solar solution provider you choose should be stable and trustworthy.

3M Maplewood
MN News

3M fined $2.8M for hazardous waste violations in Cottage Grove

The company's violations spanned more than two decades.

Christopher Payne and Kaley Wethern
MN News

Couple charged after $75k worth of fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Christopher James Payne and Kaley Maria Wethern have been charged in the seizure.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 7.41.20 AM
MN News

Appeal to find man, 30, missing near Mille Lacs Lake since early April

Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police issued the appeal.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 12.59.29 PM
Places to Go

10 day trips within easy reach of the Twin Cities

Stuck for weekend plans?

Related

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

Owl
MN News

New Raptor Center data shows 'substantial drop' in bird flu patients

However, the virus remains a serious health threat for birds.

Bald Eagle - HPAI
MN News

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

Owl
Minnesota Life

MN owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

Wild fox.
MN News

Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for highly contagious avian flu

This is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a wild mammal in the state, the Department of Natural Resources said.

chickens
MN News

Avian influenza confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota.

avian influenza
MN News

Avian influenza now in 17 MN counties totaling 1.8 million birds

The flu has been confirmed in 17 Minnesota counties.

MN News

U of M's Raptor Center plans Galapagos trip to help endangered animals

Officials with the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota are heading to the Galapagos island of Pinzon to help endangered tortoises and hawks. The trip is a follow-up a mission last year to eradicate the island of black rats, which are threatening the island's ecosystem.