The Raptor Center says downward trend holding for avian influenza

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota says avian influenza cases are continuing to subside.

The center's most recent data shows cases among wild raptors in sharp decline after a peak at the end of April.

The center's current recommendation to not use bird feeders is expected to be updated June 1.

Courtesy of the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.

Since March, the virus has devastated raptors in Minnesota, with over 170 positive cases identified at the Raptor Center. Except for one great horned owl, all raptors sickened by the virus at the center have died or been euthanized.

That's in addition to the millions of birds that have been euthanized at farms to prevent the spread of the virus.

Even with the downward trend, the center said it will continue with enhanced biosecurity measures all summer to keep other ill and injured raptors safe from any potential cases.

A "baby shower" campaign has been launched to help the Raptor Center cover costs associated with this year's unprecedented challenges.

The hospital is nearly 100% donor supported, according to the U of M.