The Raptor Center's ambassador, Nero the turkey vulture, dies at 47

A beloved ambassador of the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota has died. Nero, one of the oldest known turkey vultures in the country, was 47.

The Raptor Center announced his passing on Thursday.

"He was an inspiration to all and will be remembered for his big personality and curious nature," the center wrote.

Nero's lifetime achievements include helping save his California condor friends from extinction in the 1980s.

After hatching in 1974, he helped conservationists develop the tracking technology later used to save California condors.

After retiring from conservation work, Nero kept himself busy as an educator ambassador at the Raptor Center for 29 years.

During that time, he's estimated to have educated over 600,000 people. He passed away peacefully on April 19.