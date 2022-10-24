The SCHEELS Experience

Stepping into any SCHEELS location, you’ll be greeted with a friendly smile and hello. This is what starts your SCHEELS Experience. With 30 current locations and new stores opening each year, SCHEELS is a growing sporting goods retailer dedicated to giving customers the best retail experience both in store and online. With the opening of the Eden Prairie SCHEELS and expanding into new markets, many people wonder what this company is all about.

Excellent Customer Service

Since the start of SCHEELS in 1902, valuing customers and offering high-quality service has been a cornerstone of the company. In order to build customer trust, associates are trained through first-hand experiences using the products. This training allows associates to offer knowledgeable suggestions based on the needs of the customer.

Wide Product Selection

This one-of-a-kind retail destination has something for everyone! Whether you’re looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear, equipment for team sports, or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS features over 85 different specialty shops, making it a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family. Plus, premium brands like SITKA, UNRL, Bauer, The North Face, and more, paired with the SCHEELS Guarantee, means you can shop with confidence.

Unique Experiences In Store

Many SCHEELS locations offer a variety of different experiences around the store for families to enjoy—making it a great place to spend time on a chilly day! Start with a ride on the Ferris wheel for a bird’s eye view of the store. Then, enjoy friendly competition by playing rollerball or hanging out in the arcade or target shooting gallery. Round out your experience at Eden Prairie SCHEELS by grabbing a coffee or bite to eat at Ginna’s Café, or satisfying your sweet tooth at Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory. Plus, you can even bring your friendly leashed dogs in the store so no one in the family will be left out.

Service Shop & Rentals

Whether you need a bike tune-up, maintenance on a cardio machine, or looking to rent a pair of skis for the slopes, you can find it all at Eden Prairie SCHEELS. Trained technicians offer routine maintenance for your recreational gear to keep it in working condition. With a range of services available, you’ll be able to enjoy your sporting goods equipment for just a little bit longer.

By keeping customers and the community at the forefront of each decision, SCHEELS offers an experience to help you follow your passion.