The secret sauce that makes Minnesota a healthy place to live

Minnesota's Hennepin Healthcare attracts talented physicians

No matter where you live in Minnesota, there’s a good chance that your doctor received some of their clinical training at Hennepin Healthcare-HCMC. With nearly 80 different specialties for medical students, residents and fellows, Hennepin Healthcare is a critical provider of medical training, preparing the physicians now working in hospitals and clinics across Minnesota.

Hennepin Healthcare training programs attract the best and the brightest from top medical schools to Minnesota and when these young physicians experience the quality of life our state offers they want to stay here. It's the secret sauce that keeps Minnesota one of the healthiest states in the nation year after year; attract the best, provide unparalleled clinical training, and give them the opportunity to stay. From Duluth to Worthington, Moorhead to Austin, you'll find Hennepin Healthcare trained physicians providing care in the full ranges of specialties today.

Especially during these trying times through the pandemic, it is comforting to know that Minnesota doctors have likely received some of their clinical training from the exceptional physician faculty who also provide care at Hennepin Healthcare.

Watch the journey of two of these aspiring and inspiring residents as they follow their dreams.