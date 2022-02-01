Skip to main content
The secret sauce that makes Minnesota a healthy place to live
Sponsored Story

The secret sauce that makes Minnesota a healthy place to live

How did your doctor get so good? Chances are, your doctor was trained here…

How did your doctor get so good? Chances are, your doctor was trained here…

Minnesota's Hennepin Healthcare attracts talented physicians 

No matter where you live in Minnesota, there’s a good chance that your doctor received some of their clinical training at Hennepin Healthcare-HCMC. With nearly 80 different specialties for medical students, residents and fellows, Hennepin Healthcare is a critical provider of medical training, preparing the physicians now working in hospitals and clinics across Minnesota.

Hennepin Healthcare training programs attract the best and the brightest from top medical schools to Minnesota and when these young physicians experience the quality of life our state offers they want to stay here. It's the secret sauce that keeps Minnesota one of the healthiest states in the nation year after year; attract the best, provide unparalleled clinical training, and give them the opportunity to stay. From Duluth to Worthington, Moorhead to Austin, you'll find Hennepin Healthcare trained physicians providing care in the full ranges of specialties today. 

Especially during these trying times through the pandemic, it is comforting to know that Minnesota doctors have likely received some of their clinical training from the exceptional physician faculty who also provide care at Hennepin Healthcare.

Watch the journey of two of these aspiring and inspiring residents as they follow their dreams.

Next Up

Taurean Prince
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' bench steps up, smashes Nuggets

The Wolves pick up another big win in the Western Conference.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Harbaugh reportedly wants Vikings job, but will Minnesota offer it?

A Michigan reporter says Harbaugh is planning to sign a deal with the Vikings.

Richfield school shooting scene
MN News

Student killed outside Richfield school is identified, 2 arrested

The 16-year-old boy was killed and another student was critically injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-02-01 at 3.05.44 PM
Sponsored Story

The secret sauce that makes Minnesota a healthy place to live

How did your doctor get so good? Chances are, your doctor was trained here…

henslows sparrow ramsey county report
Minnesota Life

Groups applaud as threatened grassland site spared from development

The property was described as "ideal habitat" for some imperiled bird species.

A Black Bear wandering through grass.
MN News

Man sentenced for dumping beheaded bear on city property

He pleaded guilty to illegal transport of big game and wanton waste.

minneapolis police
MN News

Charges: Man rammed stolen car into squad car, got stuck in snowbank

He's accused of trying to flee police.

love your melon
MN Consumer

Minnesota-based beanie brand Love Your Melon sold to New York firm

This will help grow the brand even more, Love Your Melon says.

Flickr - state capitol minneosta - Ken Lund
MN News

GOPers propose bills that would restrict abortions, make ivermectin available

Lawmakers got to work Monday by introducing a slew of bills.

Image from iOS (2)
MN News

Breaking: 1 student dead, 1 critical after shooting at Richfield school

Police said they were shot on the sidewalk just outside the school.

Fridley police
MN News

Authorities identify man who died following fight in Fridley

The 45-year-old man died on Sunday night.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

Former Hennepin Sheriff announces run for governor

In his announcement, Stanek touts his lengthy law enforcement credentials.

Related

Hennepin Healthcare, HCMC
MN Coronavirus

Hennepin Healthcare makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees

Employees have until Oct. 1 to get their first shot.

Burnsville Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Why the time to switch to solar power is now

Solar energy has become so popular and affordable that some potential solar customers could end up out in the cold if they don’t act soon

31010_1400x900BMTNSocial
Sponsored Story

How do you get a degree in nursing? What if you don’t have any nursing experience?

It’s never been a better time to join the frontline of essential healthcare workers.

Jackpot junction
Sponsored Story

Minnesota's best golf course is also its best kept secret

Play 18 holes at this beautiful Rees Jones-designed course.

Night Ranger
Sponsored Story

Nonprofit, Night Ranger team up for rock event focused on aortic health

Rock from the Heart is Feb. 7-8, 2020 in Minneapolis.

Reflective LED lights
Sponsored Story

The 10 most underrated dog products for the summer

Head on over to Pet Evolution for all your dog's needs.

MN Food & Drink

McDonald's is giving away bottles of its Big Mac Special Sauce today

Here's how you can get a bottle.

MN Consumer

McDonald's is giving away bottles of its Big Mac Special Sauce today

Here's how you can get a bottle.