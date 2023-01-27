These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced.

On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade.

The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.

A panel of leaders from fields including education, business, government and philanthropy will review the nominations over the next few weeks and select semifinalists.

The panel will then meet again in March to narrow the group down to finalists. A winner will be announced on May 7 at the Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

Last year, Sarah Lancaster, a first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School, was named Teacher of the Year.

These are the candidates for 2023 Teacher of the Year: