These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced.
On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade.
The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
A panel of leaders from fields including education, business, government and philanthropy will review the nominations over the next few weeks and select semifinalists.
The panel will then meet again in March to narrow the group down to finalists. A winner will be announced on May 7 at the Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre.
Last year, Sarah Lancaster, a first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School, was named Teacher of the Year.
These are the candidates for 2023 Teacher of the Year:
- Burke Egner (Albert Lea Area Schools)
- Stephanie Groetsch (Alexandria Public Schools)
- Johanna Mueller (Anoka Hennepin School)
- Lisa Neaderhiser (Anoka Hennepin Schools)
- Kelley Nelson (Anoka Hennepin Schools)
- Wendi Delmore (Anoka Hennepin Schools)
- Andrea Albright (Anoka Hennepin Schools)
- Rachel Brisbin (Anoka Hennepin Schools)
- Kristin Rutz (Anoka Hennepin Schools)
- Lisa Thul (Anoka Hennepin Schools)
- Stephanie Ylvisaker (Anoka Hennepin Schools)
- Kelley Heimerman (Atwater-Cosmos Grove City Schools)
- Jessica Bernand (Austin Public Schools)
- Heather Ruzek (Austin Public Schools)
- Gretchen Lee (Badger Independent School District)
- Kristine Bents (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools)
- Jill Andersen (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Serena Christensen (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Kristina Ebert (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Beth Kiene (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Angela Mahowald (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Ryan Pedersen (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Scyler Shearer (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Ashly Tritch (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Laurel Wiehe (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Jeff Zupfer (Bloomington Public Schools)
- Jenny Boldt (Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District)
- Danielle Kelm (Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District)
- Heather Humphrey-Faber (Carondelet Catholic School, Minneapolis)
- Linsey Strand (Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools)
- Dave Perry (Cloquet Public Schools)
- Anne Knutson (Columbia Heights Public Schools)
- Rachel Thoma (Dover-Eyota Public Schools)
- Giovanna Margalli (Edina Public Schools)
- Emily Waage (Edina Public Schools)
- Nikki Tripp (Elk River Public Schools)
- Melinda Stewart (Fairmont Area Schools)
- Maria DuPont Grams (Farmington Area Public Schools)
- Brian Selander (Frazee-Vergas Public Schools)
- Fatuma Ali (Hopkins Public Schools)
- Katelyn Derricott (Hopkins Public Schools)
- Laura Grant (Hopkins Public Schools)
- Abby Larson (Hopkins Public Schools)
- Lin Niu (Hopkins Public Schools)
- Allyson Wolff (Hopkins Public Schools)
- Teal Thomas (Hopkins Public Schools)
- Krista Bumgardner (Houston Public Schools)
- Beth Kowski (Intermediate School District 287)
- Sherlyn Peterson, (Intermediate School District 917 & Lakeville Area Schools)
- Joseph Melde (Inver Grove Heights School District)
- Anthony Boldt (Kasson-Mantorville School District)
- Jeff Wibben (Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)
- Patricia Hampton (KIPP North Star charter school, Minneapolis)
- Nichole Markworth (Lac Qui Parle Valley School District)
- Katy VanHavermaet (Lake Park Audubon Public Schools)
- Kari Raymond (Lakeville Area Schools)
- Monica Mann (Lionsgate Academy charter school, Minnetonka)
- Tanya Bergman (Little Falls Community Schools)
- David Wald (Mahtomedi Public Schools)
- Kari Healy (Mankato Area Public Schools)
- Amber Amundson (Minneapolis Public Schools)
- Courtney Cline (Minneapolis Public Schools)
- Chandra Meach (Minneapolis Public Schools)
- Reid Wixson (Minneapolis Public Schools)
- Chelsey Tulgren (Minnesota Correctional Facility, Stillwater)
- Kendria Chowdhury (Minnetonka Public Schools)
- Leah Barrett (Modern Montessori charter school, Champlin)
- Mary Asche (Morris Area Schools)
- Jacob Hairrell (Mounds View Public Schools)
- Kathryn O’Brien (Mounds View Public Schools)
- Brittany Wenzel (Mounds View Public Schools)
- Mackenzie Keimig (Mounds View Public Schools)
- Diane Waite (Mounds View Public Schools)
- Richard Rosivach (Mounds View Public Schools)
- Pamela Newbauer (North Branch Area Public Schools)
- Grace Mauer (North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale ISD 622)
- Lance Fredrickson (Osseo Area Schools)
- Laurie Cox (Osseo Area Schools)
- Jennifer Hairrell (Osseo Area Schools)
- Ryan Hennessey (Osseo Area Schools)
- Melissa Engel (Osseo Area Schools)
- John Peter (Pelican Rapids Public Schools)
- Aaron Schmidtbauer (Pierz Schools)
- Cassie Cole (PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie)
- Chris Mortika (PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie)
- Sarah Omernik (PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie)
- Cathy Jo Kiloran (Princeton Public Schools)
- Sarah Ehlen (Prodeo Academy charter school, St. Paul)
- Marissa Knapp (Randolph Public Schools)
- Tatiana O’Donnell (Robbinsdale Area Public Schools)
- Dawn Savela (Rock Ridge Public Schools)
- Charissa McDonald (Roseau Public School District)
- Alissa Standon (Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196)
- Kristi Buhler (Roseville Area Public Schools)
- Carrie Uwadiae (Roseville Area Public Schools)
- Jex Arzayus (Roseville Area Public Schools)
- Bee Lee (Roseville Area Public Schools)
- Michael Houston (Saint Paul Public Schools)
- Molly Keenan (Saint Paul Public Schools)
- Emily Manson (Saint Paul Public Schools)
- Carrie Newman (Saint Paul Public Schools)
- Sorcha Nix (Saint Paul Public Schools)
- Fathimath Eliza Rasheed (Saint Paul Public Schools)
- Joe Schulte (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- James Sinkel Jr. (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- Lindsey Trimbo (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- Cris Drais (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- Barbara Eaton (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- Karrie Fredrickson (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- Shannan Houghton (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- Holly Lathe (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- Nikki Perius (Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748)
- Kelly Buysse (Sauk Centre Public Schools)
- Amy Stedje (Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools)
- Suzie Pierce Fish (Shakopee Public Schools)
- Bob Peterfeso Jr. (South St. Paul Public School District)
- Mark Anderson (South Washington County Schools)
- Andrea Welvaert (South Washington County Schools)
- Sonya Olevson (SouthWest Metro Intermediate District 288)
- Theresa Phillippo (Spring Lake Park Schools)
- Kelsey Urness (Spring Lake Park Schools)
- Jody Wenum (Spring Lake Park Schools)
- Luis Estrada (Spring Lake Park Schools)
- Josh Mann (St. Michael-Albertville School District)
- Dawn Skinner (Waseca Public Schools)
- Polly Laugen (Wayzata Public Schools)
- Lauren Sobota-Paxton (Wayzata Public Schools)
- Melissa Bray (Westonka Public Schools)
- Angela LaJoy (Westonka Public Schools)
- Mae Haley (White Bear Lake Area Schools)
- Patrick Mahoney (Worthington School District)