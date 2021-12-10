Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
These Minnesota schools are closing Friday due to snowstorm
Updated:
Original:

These Minnesota schools are closing Friday due to snowstorm

A number of districts have decided to close ahead of the snow.
Author:

Pixabay

A number of districts have decided to close ahead of the snow.

With a significant snowstorm set to hit southern Minnesota on Friday, a growing number of school districts are canceling classes ahead of time.

Here's the latest list of schools closed or closing early on Friday:

(Schools closing on Friday unless otherwise stated in parentheses)

– Bloomington Public Schools (closing 2 hours early)

– Blue Earth Area Schools

– Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Schools (closing 2 hours early)

– Cannon Falls Area Schools

– Cleveland Public School

– Fairmont Area Schools

– GFW Schools ISD 2365 (having e-learning day.)

– Granada-Huntley-East Chain School

– Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools

– Lakeville Area Schools (closing 2 hours early)

– Mankato Area Public Schools

– Mountain Lake Public Schools

– New Prague Area Schools, including preschool and Wrap & Kids Company.

– New Ulm Public Schools

– Nicollet Schools

– Pine Island Public Schools

– Richfield Public Schools (closing 2 hours early)

– Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools (due to mixture of snow & bus driver shortage)

– Sleepy Eye Public Schools

– St. James Public School District 840

– Saint Peter Public Schools

– Waseca Schools, including preschool

– Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

– Windom Area Schools

– Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Next Up

bus-gf351a0688_1280
MN News

These Minnesota schools are closing Friday due to snowstorm

A number of districts have decided to close ahead of the snow.

snow
MN Weather

Will Twin Cities be on the edge or in the bullseye of Friday snowstorm?

Some of the models are trending north 24 hours ahead of the storm's arrival.

COVID vaccination flickr phil roeder
MN Coronavirus

With omicron uncertainty, experts say: Get vaccinated, get a booster

There are a lot of unknowns with the variant, but medical experts say vaccines remain vital.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

Missing Minnesota man found dead in 'hidden room'

He reported missing this week, but hadn't been heard from since Nov. 27.

Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

WNBA releases 2022 schedule; Minnesota Lynx open May 6

Minnesota will have high expectations in 2022.

snow, car in ditch
MN Living

MN winter: 5 tips for driving safely in the snow

Follow these simple suggestions and other drivers won't side-eye you.

snow sculpture stillwater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Stillwater to host first World Snow Sculpting Championship

The five-day event is being held in January.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 8.27.57 AM
MN News

Minneapolis family among victims defrauded by Maple Grove financial advisor

The Gonzales family sought a financial advisor to help fund long-term care for a family member with dementia.

Dayne Sitladeen
MN News

Canadian rapper wanted for homicide is sentenced for crimes in MN

He is known in Toronto as the rapper Yung Lava.

teacher school covid phil roeder flickr
MN Coronavirus

Student COVID cases jump by 4,000, another death reported

The state also reported another student death.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 12.28.35 PM
MN News

Know this woman? Police say she's randomly shooting at vehicles

Both incidents were unprovoked, with the woman allegedly shooting at vehicles occupied by an adult driver and children.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities in winter storm warning with snow set to slam MN

Some areas could get a foot of snow on Friday.

Related

MN News

Schools start announcing closures ahead of Friday snowstorm

Up to a foot of snow is forecast to fall.

MN News

Hundreds of schools closed Thursday due to snow, wind

Schools are closing early on Wednesday, and closures are being announced for Thursday.

MN News

Schools close on Friday ahead of 'dangerous' wind chills

Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools are among those canceling classes.

MN News

Minnesota schools announce Thursday closures due to cold

Many schools have already been closed for three days this week.

snow
MN Weather

NWS on the snowstorm potential for Thursday-Friday in Minnesota

Details are coming into focus as the storm gets closer.

Screen Shot 2019-03-09 at 10.06.49 PM
MN News

Wet snowstorm leaves Minnesota a slushy mess

A thick blanket of heavy snow coated the state on Saturday.

MN Coronavirus

Ahead of statewide shutdown, some schools close Monday and Tuesday too

A growing number are announcing closures even before Wednesday.

snow
MN Weather

Snowstorm could slam parts of Minnesota Sunday night, Monday

Heavy snow will move into the state on Sunday night.