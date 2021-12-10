These Minnesota schools are closing Friday due to snowstorm
With a significant snowstorm set to hit southern Minnesota on Friday, a growing number of school districts are canceling classes ahead of time.
Here's the latest list of schools closed or closing early on Friday:
(Schools closing on Friday unless otherwise stated in parentheses)
– Bloomington Public Schools (closing 2 hours early)
– Blue Earth Area Schools
– Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Schools (closing 2 hours early)
– Cannon Falls Area Schools
– Cleveland Public School
– Fairmont Area Schools
– GFW Schools ISD 2365 (having e-learning day.)
– Granada-Huntley-East Chain School
– Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools
– Lakeville Area Schools (closing 2 hours early)
– Mankato Area Public Schools
– Mountain Lake Public Schools
– New Prague Area Schools, including preschool and Wrap & Kids Company.
– New Ulm Public Schools
– Nicollet Schools
– Pine Island Public Schools
– Richfield Public Schools (closing 2 hours early)
– Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools (due to mixture of snow & bus driver shortage)
– Sleepy Eye Public Schools
– St. James Public School District 840
– Saint Peter Public Schools
– Waseca Schools, including preschool
– Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
– Windom Area Schools
– Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools