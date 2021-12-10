These Minnesota schools are closing Friday due to snowstorm

With a significant snowstorm set to hit southern Minnesota on Friday, a growing number of school districts are canceling classes ahead of time.

Here's the latest list of schools closed or closing early on Friday:

(Schools closing on Friday unless otherwise stated in parentheses)

– Bloomington Public Schools (closing 2 hours early)

– Blue Earth Area Schools

– Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Schools (closing 2 hours early)

– Cannon Falls Area Schools

– Cleveland Public School

– Fairmont Area Schools

– GFW Schools ISD 2365 (having e-learning day.)

– Granada-Huntley-East Chain School

– Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools

– Lakeville Area Schools (closing 2 hours early)

– Mankato Area Public Schools

– Mountain Lake Public Schools

– New Prague Area Schools, including preschool and Wrap & Kids Company.

– New Ulm Public Schools

– Nicollet Schools

– Pine Island Public Schools

– Richfield Public Schools (closing 2 hours early)

– Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools (due to mixture of snow & bus driver shortage)

– Sleepy Eye Public Schools

– St. James Public School District 840

– Saint Peter Public Schools

– Waseca Schools, including preschool

– Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

– Windom Area Schools

– Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools

