Thief in camo breaks into rural MN bar, steals cash from safe and ATM

Police in Grant County are looking for the man responsible for breaking into a bar and stealing cash from its safe and ATM machine.

The break-in was reported at Benny D's Bar & Grill in Wendell just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with surveillance footage showing the culprit wearing camo gear and a black ski mask.

"The suspect(s) attempted to get into the ATM machine and also broke into a safe and damaged property," the sheriff's office said. "The suspect(s) stole an undisclosed amount of money."

Grant County Sheriff's Office

The burglary is believed to be linked to another one in Wendell, where tools were taken from a property in the town – though it wasn't reported to police until Friday.

It's believed that the tools taken in this theft were then used to break into Benny D's.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (218)685-8280.