Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Thief makes off with bronze goose from St. Paul fountain, tries unsuccessfully to scrap it
Updated:
Original:

Thief makes off with bronze goose from St. Paul fountain, tries unsuccessfully to scrap it

It's one of four geese that make up the 1926 piece, called "Indian hunter and his Dog."
Author:

St. Paul Police Department, Facebook

It's one of four geese that make up the 1926 piece, called "Indian hunter and his Dog."

A thief whose aspirations are a touch less extravagant than Veruca Salt's struck a St. Paul park over the weekend.

A bronze goose statue was taken from the fountain at Cochran Park over the weekend, the St. Pau Police Department said. It's one of four geese that make up the 1926 piece, called Indian hunter and his Dog. The waterfowl surround a man and his dog, with each bird spitting water into the air.

cochran park fountain goose statue close sppd

Fortunately, the missing goose's absence wasn't for long.

On Monday afternoon, the police department said the bronze goose has been recovered, after an attentive scrap metal worker foiled the thief's plans.

"An employee at a metal recycling center called to say someone came in with the statue," the department said, "which was recovered and returned to a Parks Department employee."

Authorities have not arrested anyone, however, the case is still open.

The fountain has a history of being targeted.

As the city explains, the Paul Manship work was originally installed at Cochran Park 95 years ago. But after a spate of vandalism, they chose to replicate the sculpture and relocate it to Como Park.

That didn't solve the issue.

The vandalism continued at the replicated sculpture's new locale, so in 1996, the city opted to renovate the original sculpture and reinstall it at Cochran Park. 

Next Up

cochran park fountain goose statue sppd
MN News

Metal recycler solves mystery of St. Paul's stolen bronze goose

It's one of four geese that make up the 1926 piece, called "Indian hunter and his Dog."

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Report: Wolves' Vanderbilt, Beverley enter NBA's COVID protocols

They join Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince in the health and safety protocols.

Moorhead family
MN News

3 children, 4 adults found dead in Moorhead home are identified

Police and autopsy results have ruled out violence in relation to their deaths.

northland hospital covid psa screengrab
MN Coronavirus

Video: 'Exhausted' Northland doctors, nurses issue COVID plea

They helped create a 30-second PSA that will air in the Northland.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 20

The latest:

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man seriously wounded in small town Minnesota shooting

The shooting occurred Sunday morning in a town of fewer than 2,000 residents.

duluth 1
MN Property

Gallery: Custom Duluth home on private forested property

It's on the market for $699,900.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman killed when sedan collides with semi-trailer

It happened in a small town just outside Mankato.

youtube tv wikimedia commons
MN Vikings

ESPN is back on YouTube TV (just in time for Vikings on MNF)

Disney had yanked ESPN from the streaming service last week.

St. Paul City Hall
MN News

Sheriff: Package at St. Paul courthouse designed to look like a bomb

Authorities now say they believe the goal was to terrorize people at the St. Paul courthouse.

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 8.47.20 AM
MN News

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Crystal

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has been located, but the driver is at large.

Related

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

todd axtell st. paul police department
MN News

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell will step down in June

He won't seek a second six-year term.

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 6.59.14 AM
MN News

SWAT team arrests suspect in connection with fatal shooting in St. Paul

The victim had been driving an SUV when gunshots were fired from another vehicle.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Woman killed in early morning hit-and-run in St. Paul

The driver ran over the woman's legs then left the scene. They have not been located.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.

University St. Thomas - AlexiusHoratius - Wikimedia Commons
MN News

Stickers promoting white supremacist group found on St. Thomas campus

Police said a man walked on to campus and stuck them in about two dozen places.