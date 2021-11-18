Thief steals car with 7-year-old boy inside; man arrested in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle with a 7-year-old boy inside in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a food delivery driver stepped away from her running vehicle on 1200 4th St. SE at about 11:33 p.m. Wednesday when a man hopped in the car and drove away.

The woman's 7-year-old son was in the vehicle.

The driver's cell phone was also in the vehicle, and officers from several precincts, the University of Minnesota and State Patrol coordinated efforts to locate the child and stolen vehicle via the cell phone. An AMBER alert was also prepared.

At about 12:20 a.m. Thursday, a Minneapolis K9 squad found the stolen vehicle driving near 8th Avenue Southeast and 2nd StMinneapolis. Police stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The child was checked by paramedics and wasn't hurt. He was returned to his mother.

The alleged thief was booked into Hennepin County Jail for probable cause automobile theft.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

