Thousands expected to join abortion rights march at Minnesota Capitol

Skip to main content
Thousands expected to take part in abortion rights march at Minnesota Capitol

Thousands expected to take part in abortion rights march at Minnesota Capitol

The protest is planned for this weekend.

Credit: David Geitgey Sierralupe via Flickr

The protest is planned for this weekend.

A pro-choice march and rally is set to take place this weekend in St. Paul in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the federal right to privacy that legalized abortion in the case of Roe v. Wade.

Organized by UnRestrict Minnesota, the march will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Paul College, according to a release. Protesters will march at noon to the Capitol where a rally and program are expected to take place beginning at 1 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison and other congressional, state and local leaders are expected to speak on Sunday.

Walz and Ellison are up for re-election in November, and have warned that should Republicans win control of the Legislature and the Governorship, Minnesota will likely follow neighboring states in implementing abortion bans.

Walz said in June that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade won't prevent abortions, but instead make them more dangerous.

“All it did was make it more dangerous and less accessible, especially to the people who need it. [The order] states that we will use all authority of this office to decline to extradite people who are charged under other states’ laws that criminalize providing or obtaining reproductive health care services,” he said to reporters on June 25.

According to organizers, the rally's purpose is to "demand our state be a leader in abortion access" after the overturning of Roe v. Wade last month. Gov. Walz signed an executive order protecting the right to an abortion in the state as a response to the Supreme Court ruling.

Minnesota has its own legal precedent guaranteeing abortion access in the form of Doe v. Gomez

Minnesota is one of 22 states where abortion access is at least "mostly acceptable," according to Planned Parenthood. Abortion is legal in the state up to the point of viability – when the fetus can survive outside the womb – though there is confusion over when that point is, as MinnPost reports.

What's more, Minnesota's right to choose laws have actually been strengthened in the past week, when a district judge also ruled that a number of Minnesota laws restricting abortions are unconstitutional.

Laws that require a 24-hour waiting period for abortion after consulting with a physician, a two-parent notification requirement for patients under the age of 18, an informed consent requirement that entails mandatory counseling of pregnant individuals, and the requirement that abortions after the first trimester be performed in a hospital were repealed as a result

Last week, thousands of people marched in Washington, D.C. to the White House to protest over the reversal of abortion rights. Marches and rallies in support of a reversal of the ruling have been seen across the nation, the New York Times reports.

March route for the protest to be held on Sunday, July 17 in St. Paul.

March route for the protest to be held on Sunday, July 17 in St. Paul.

Next Up

abortion, planned parenthood
MN News

Thousands expected to join abortion rights march at Minnesota Capitol

The protest is planned for this weekend.

Wisconsin state fair food
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin State Fair's new foods include gummy bear brat, edible bugs

That's interesting...

Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 8.38.06 AM
MN News

Woman injured by fleeing suspects has seen one of her dogs die, another critical

The crash happened Monday on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County.

image
MN Food & Drink

Loons Landing Brewery announces grand opening

Loons Landing Brewery will celebrate its "maiden voyage" this month.

Scene of a police-involved shooting in Minneapolis.
MN News

Man fatally shot by Minneapolis police after lengthy standoff

This is a developing story.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

DNA reveals identity of man found dead in Rosemount railroad shed in 2014

The 48-year-old went missing in 2013 in Montana.

hang-glider-4163506_1280
MN News

Fishermen rescue pilot after aircraft crashes on southern Minnesota lake

The crash happened on a rural Le Sueur County lake.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 6.45.11 PM
MN News

Camel bites two MN zookeepers, drags one by the head for 15 feet

The camel bit two zookeepers while being escorted down an alleyway Wednesday.

NathanMcGuireSouthWashingtonCoSchools
MN News

Former Woodbury HS girls basketball coach wins defamation lawsuit

The outcome means a parent owes Nathan McGuire $50,000 and a signed letter admitting she lied about him.

ATV
MN News

4-year-old boy killed in Minnesota ATV crash

The sheriff's office said a 6-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 2.57.27 PM
WI News

Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate said he'd "need to see the details" on a bill to overturn the 2020 election results.

Joey Chestnut
Minnesota Life

Joey Chestnut coming to Minnesota for rib-eating contest

Bring a wet wipe...

Related

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 7.14.16 AM
MN News

Women's March in Minneapolis comes amid renewed threat to abortion rights

The event was part of a National Day of Action meant to protest abortion restrictions.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Walz, Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

The two clashed over the topic on Tuesday, following the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Overturning Roe v. Wade won't do a 'damn thing' to prevent abortions, Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday meant to protect abortion access in the state and people who come from out of state seeking one.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

MN, WI attorneys general push SCOTUS to block to Texas abortion law

They say the law is in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent."

abortion
MN News

MNGOP-endorsed candidate Walter Hudson calls for murder charges if people in restricted states travel for legal abortion

"Dick's Sporting Goods desperately wants to kill children," Hudson wrote in a tweet.

MN News

Collin Peterson one of two Dems to urge overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Peterson was one of two Democrats to sign onto the amicus brief.