Threat of 'potential overdoses' among youths prompts Motel 6 raid

Rochester police says fentanyl pills were among the items seized.

Police in Rochester say they moved early on a drugs and firearms investigation because of the potential threat to teenagers from drugs overdoses.

Rochester Police Department says it "developed information" that sparked an investigation into a Motel 6 regarding "persons suspected of dealing narcotics" such as fentanyl, meth, and heroin.

Police say they then learned one of those involved is believed to be a felon who was in possession of a firearm, which he's not permitted to have due to his criminal history.

As the investigation continued, Rochester PD says it became clear the drug sales were happening across several rooms at the motel, and then new information emerged suggesting "that juveniles were involved in the case."

The department says that at this point it "made the decision that the threat to public safety – particularly the potential for overdoses among juveniles – outweighed the original investigation into narcotics sales and weapons violations."

Five rooms were searched at the motel, with "dozens" of blue M30 pills – which are known to contain the potentially deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl – along with seven grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana was seized.

Seven people are now facing charges in connection with the investigation.

