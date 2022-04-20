Threat prompts switch to distance learning in Mahtomedi

Skip to main content
Threatening message prompts switch to distance learning in Mahtomedi

Threatening message prompts switch to distance learning in Mahtomedi

Elementary students will continue in-person classes, while middle and high school students move to e-learning Wednesday.

Google

Elementary students will continue in-person classes, while middle and high school students move to e-learning Wednesday.

Mahtomedi secondary schools are holding an e-learning day Wednesday after the district's tip line received a threatening message. 

Superintendent Barb Duffrin emailed families saying the message threatened an individual at one of the secondary schools on a specific date. The district move the secondary schools to distance learning Wednesday and contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the threat. 

"We know this is upsetting and disruptive to the important teaching and learning that happens in our schools and that for some students this news can cause increased anxiety and worry," Duffrin wrote. "Please know that administration and staff are actively planning support for our secondary students upon their return to school."

Middle and high school students are learning from home Wednesday, while elementary classes will continue in-person. 

The middle school is home to students in grades 6-8, while students in grades 9-12 attend the high school. The district has two elementary schools for grades K-5. 

Anyone with information about the threat is encouraged to contact the school district. 

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Search for 'known suspect' leads to fatal police shooting in Chisholm

Few details have been released.

miserable weather
MN Weather

It hasn't hit 70 degrees in the Twin Cities in exactly 6 months

Some depressing stats and then a stormy but warmer forecast from Sven Sundgaard.

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 7.33.35 PM
MN Music and Radio

Danielle Haim rocks a Sweet Martha's sweater in Instagram video

One of us, one of us, one of us.

Sea Lion
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at 31

CC starred in the zoo's "Sparky Show" from 2002 until 2015.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 20

Nearly 1,000 new cases in today's report.

Dumpling
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant Dumpling to close its doors this weekend

'Papa is tired,' its owner said.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for carjacking spree

The incidents occurred in Richfield, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and St. Paul.

USATSI_18052462_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

2 Minnesota-owned horses likely to run in the Kentucky Derby

Zandon is among the early favorites and Zozos proved it can run with the top favorites.

A World of Fish
MN Shopping

A World of Fish in Richfield closing after nearly 50 years in business

The fish store has been located in Richfield for 48 years.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 7.44.20 AM
MN News

Threat prompts switch to distance learning in Mahtomedi

Elementary students will continue in-person classes, while middle and high school students move to e-learning Wednesday.

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia, with The Current since its inception, is leaving the station

It's the latest high-profile departure from MPR's alternative station.

Prior Lake Police
MN News

Warnings in Prior Lake after overnight burglaries

Police share tips on preventing break-ins.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-10-06 at 11.18.32 AM
MN Coronavirus

To 'prevent further spread,' SE MN school closes to prepare for distance learning

Kids at the school will move to distance learning through Oct. 19.

coronavirus, students, masks
MN Coronavirus

19 counties now above the threshold for 100% distance learning

It represents a two-week period ending Oct. 10, since when cases have continued to surge statewide.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

distance learning
MN News

Osseo district moves to distance learning; 'extremely high number' of absences

Some schools are down 25% of their staff due to illnesses.

school, school bus, covid
MN Coronavirus

Anoka-Hennepin, Bloomington districts moving elementary to distance learning

Bloomington Public Schools is going virtual only for winter sports.

school-bus-2645085_1280
MN Coronavirus

COVID outbreak forces Bloomington Public Schools back to distance learning

Younger students had been back in their classrooms for just over a week.

Burnsville High School
MN Coronavirus

South metro district moves to distance learning to combat COVID surge

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district is dealing with high case levels and transmission.

Apple Valley High School
MN Coronavirus

2 more Twin Cities districts moving to distance learning for grades 6-12

The decision was announced as infection rates in Dakota County rise.