Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota.

It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.

The loss in that theft was $1 million, but a subsequent investigation linked it to another 45 trailer and meat thefts across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, and the Dakotas that totaled $9 million in value.

"The investigation ... determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants," a release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated.

Last Wednesday, Oct. 20, authorities in Florida recovered three tractor-trailers containing stolen merchandise worth $550,000 in connection to the investigation.

Three men, all from the Miami area, were arrested on probable cause federal charges of transportation of stolen goods and money laundering.