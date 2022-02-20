Three baby formula products recalled after 4 tots sickened, 1 in MN

Food and Drug Administration

Abbott Nutrition is recalling three brands of its baby formula after four complaints of bacterial infections in infants, one of whom died.

According to a Friday announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, the Chicago-based company is recalling the Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brands of powder baby formula.

The FDA was first alerted to the possibility of problems with the formula in September, which Politico reports is when the Minnesota Department of Health reported an infant had contracted cronobacter sakazakii, a rare foodborne illness that ended up hospitalizing the tot for 22 days.

There have subsequently been two more cases of cronobacter sakazakii linked to formula made from the same manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan. One of these cases proved fatal, albeit the FDA has said the death wasn't "confirmed to be solely attributable to cronobacter infection."

There has also been one report of Salmonella Newport linked to the formula.

Abbott tested its facility for the two bacteria and did find Cronobacter sakazakii in its Michigan plant, though it was not in a product area, according to the FDA announcement. The company did not find evidence of Salmonella Newport.

It's recalling all of the three brands manufactured at the Sturgis facility with an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later.

Impacted products can also be identified by a number on the bottom of the container. Recalled products will have a number with the first two digits between 22 and 37 and include K8, SH or Z2.

You can check if your formula is included in the recall here.

The recall does not affect liquid infant formulas or any other Abbott products.