Three charged over gunfire that struck Minneapolis homes, police precinct

Three men have been charged in connection with gunfire in North Minneapolis that saw bullets strike nearby homes and the Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the charges on Thursday, denouncing the men's alleged "reckless gun use."

The charged men are:

Davion Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis: Charged with 2nd-degree riot, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun.

Troy Teasley, 29, of Saint Paul: Charged with 2nd-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Makeiyen Thompson, 21, of Minneapolis: Charged with 2nd-degree riot and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The incident on Tuesday saw multiple shots fired, hitting nearby homes and the precinct building, with Freeman's office noting that several police officers were either standing outside the precinct or in squad cars in the parking lot at the time.

Gaines allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle that was eventually stopped, with Gaines then fleeing on foot. Police eventually caught up with him and he surrendered, with police finding a "hidden handgun" with an attachment that allows it "to be fired in a fully automatic fashion," per the county attorney's office.

The driver of the vehicle was Teasley, while Thompson was found hiding in a nearby property.

"Random shootings endanger the community and put innocent people at risk of injury and death," Freeman said. "Individuals who engage in this dangerous behavior, near a police precinct no less, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."