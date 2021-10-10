October 10, 2021
Publish date:

Three men arrested over mass shooting in St. Paul

Police chief Todd Axtell said the men were among the injured.
Author:
St. Paul police have arrested three men in connection with the shootout in a downtown bar that left a woman in her 20s dead, and 14 more people injured.

Police chief Todd Axtell shared the update Sunday morning.

“Three men have been arrested in connection to this morning’s shootings and the tragic death of a woman in her 20s,” he said.

“The suspects are currently in the hospital being treated for injuries.”

The three arrested men are aged 29, 32, and 33. Bring Me The News does not typically identify suspects until they have been charged.

The statement suggests that the three men were among the 14 injured in the shootout at the Seventh Street Truck Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those in the bar have been sharing their experiences of the terrifying incident, with police describing the scene as “hellish” when they arrived.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
