3 men convicted of 2020 Columbia Heights murder

Cashmere Smith, 23, Dominic Sampson, 21, and Brandon Kron, 24, will serve prison sentences in connection to the fatal shooting.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

Three men have been convicted for the Columbia Heights shooting death of 22-year-old Charles Ray Mosby Jr. in 2020. 

The Anoka County Attorney's Office lists the charges and sentences as such:

  • Cashmere Smith: The 23-year-old entered a guilty plea and was convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He will serve 10 years in prison after being sentenced on Monday.
  • Dominic Sampson: The 21-year-old entered a guilty plea and was convicted of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. He was sentenced on Dec. 27, 2021 to 30 years in prison.
  • Brandon Kron: The 24-year-old entered a guilty plea and was convicted of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact. He had one count of second-degree murder that was dismissed. As a result, Kron was sentenced on Nov. 3, 2021 to more than three years in prison.

The three men were originally charged on Aug. 27, 2020, according to court documents. 

Criminal complaints state that Mosby met with the three men near a strip mall in Columbia Heights, located on the 4600 block of Central Avenue, on Aug. 24, 2020. Each of the three "handled" the gun that day before Sampson ultimately used it to kill Mosby. 

Mosby was shot in the back as he was leaving the "friendly" encounter, court documents say.

Surveillance cameras captured the events leading up to the shooting, showing Kron handing a gun to Sampson prior to Mosby being shot. Kron initially attempted to dissuade police from believing it was Sampson who fired the weapon, obstructing the investigation of the shooting. 

The three fled the area soon after, with Kron being arrested that same day. The other two were detained in the following weeks.

