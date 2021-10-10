Three men sentenced for violent robbery of Minneapolis jewelry store in 2019

October 10, 2021
Three men sentenced after violently robbing south Minneapolis jewelry store in 2019

Mark Ahnsmann, Wikimedia Commons

Publish date:

Three men sentenced after violently robbing south Minneapolis jewelry store in 2019

Demilo Demontez Martin, Dierre Jameson Martin and Corey Roscell Chester robbed Joyeria Ecuador in May 2019.
Author:

Three men have been sentenced to prison after violently robbing a jewelry store in south Minneapolis in 2019, stealing between $50,000 and $60,000 worth of items.

Demilo Demontez Martin, 30, Dierre Jameson Martin, 32, and Corey Roscell Chester, 29, all of Minneapolis, were sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday.

The three men robbed Joyeria Ecuador, located on Lake Street in south Minneapolis, on May 16, 2019.

Dierre Martin smashed the jewelry cases and stole jewelry while Demilo Martin and Chester restrained and assaulted the store’s clerk, according to court documents.

The three each pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. The charge comes from a 1946 act in Congress that allows federal prosecutors to prosecute individuals who rob establishments that do interstate business.

Demilo Martin and Chester were sentenced to 100 months in prison, while Dierre Martin was sentenced to 80 months in prison. They will also be required to pay $46,755.63 in restitution to the victim.

