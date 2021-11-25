Three people found dead in Fridley residence, investigation launched

Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of three adults were found in a property in Fridley.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office reports local police, fire, and ambulance services were called to the residence near the 5900 block of 7th Street Northeast just after 2 p.m., where they found the bodies.

"Early indications show no obvious signs of trauma and there is no threat to the public," the sheriff's office said.

Further details of the deaths have not been released at this stage, with police noting in a Wednesday evening press release that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.