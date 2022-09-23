Skip to main content
Three plead guilty to roles in murder on Red Lake Reservation

Three plead guilty to roles in murder on Red Lake Reservation

The 2019 murder left another person seriously injured.

Bring Me The News

The 2019 murder left another person seriously injured.

Three northern Minnesota residents accused in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation have pleaded guilty, according to federal prosecutors. 

Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder, two aiding and abetting charges; and a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. 

According to a press release from United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger, Cutbank fatally shot Daniel Alan Johnson and seriously injured a second victim on Aug. 12, 2019. 

She admitted to police she had followed Johnson and confronted him about a stolen vehicle and some stolen drugs, during which she shot him in the chest.

Two others are accused of accompanying Cutbank and leaving the scene after the murder. Mia Faye Sumner, 21, of Duluth, is scheduled to go to trail next month and Daniel Charles Barrett, 31, of Redby, has pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. 

The third guilty plea entered in the case is from Rose Celeste Siewert, 50, of Cass Lake, who prosecutors say waited in a vehicle during the murder and drove the three individuals off the reservation afterwards. 

Sentencing hearings for Cutbank, Barrett, and Siewert have not yet been scheduled. 

Next Up

IMG_5455
MN News

Gunfire outside stadium halts Richfield/Kennedy football game

This is a developing story.

J. Gordon
MN News

K-9 search leads to $36K fentanyl seizure during traffic stop

A traffic stop was made after the vehicle was seen speeding through the area.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 5.20.08 PM
MN News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

The governor is a former geography teacher at the high school.

court room
MN News

Teen pleads guilty to Minneapolis carjacking, admits to others

The man was yanked out of the vehicle by witnesses before fleeing the scene.

Federal court house
MN News

Three plead guilty to roles in murder on Red Lake Reservation

The 2019 murder left another person seriously injured.

image
MN News

Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

SwearegeneMugDouglasCoJail
MN News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

The man has been wanted by police since the shooting happened in April.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500

The 56-year-old suspect is accused of forcing the woman to the Seward neighborhood in Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff

The standoff with police lasted over 10 hours Friday.

WHS_SHPO_Canoe 2_Recovery054
WI News

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

The boat was recovered in Lake Mendota on Thursday.

Moose_Mountain_Lutsen_MN
Outdoors

5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors

Time it right and you can make multiple trips across the fall.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 11.48.22 AM
MN News

Without hydrants, 8 fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee

The building and its contents are a total loss.

Related

Michelle missing outing
MN News

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder of Outing woman

Joshua Emil Karjala's sentencing is set for June.

Jason Mesich
MN News

Bloomington man pleads guilty to murdering his wife, attempted murder of neighbor

Jason Mesich will be sentence in March.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fridley woman guilty of all charges for role in Monique Baugh murder

Monique Baugh died New Year's Eve 2019 after being kidnapped and shot.

Dayne Sitladeen
MN News

Canadian rapper wanted for murder pleads guilty to possessing 67 guns in MN

Dayne Adrian Sitladeen pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Four sentenced for home invasion on northern Minnesota reservation

The incident took place in October 2019 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Screen Shot 2020-10-15 at 12.21.55 PM
MN News

Red Lake Indian Reservation welcome sign vandalized with racist graffiti

Someone daubed a Swastika and 'Trump 2020' on the sign.

MN News

Nuttall pleads guilty to 'unintentional murder' of Christopher Rossing

Screen Shot 2021-05-02 at 7.25.27 AM
MN News

Three dead, including suspect, in Green Bay casino hotel shooting

Another person was seriously injured.