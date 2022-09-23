Three plead guilty to roles in murder on Red Lake Reservation

Three northern Minnesota residents accused in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation have pleaded guilty, according to federal prosecutors.

Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder, two aiding and abetting charges; and a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to a press release from United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger, Cutbank fatally shot Daniel Alan Johnson and seriously injured a second victim on Aug. 12, 2019.

She admitted to police she had followed Johnson and confronted him about a stolen vehicle and some stolen drugs, during which she shot him in the chest.

Two others are accused of accompanying Cutbank and leaving the scene after the murder. Mia Faye Sumner, 21, of Duluth, is scheduled to go to trail next month and Daniel Charles Barrett, 31, of Redby, has pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The third guilty plea entered in the case is from Rose Celeste Siewert, 50, of Cass Lake, who prosecutors say waited in a vehicle during the murder and drove the three individuals off the reservation afterwards.

Sentencing hearings for Cutbank, Barrett, and Siewert have not yet been scheduled.