Three recent fires at historic Stevens House confirmed as arsons

Police are now calling the recent fires at the historic John H. Stevens House in Minneapolis arson and asking the public to help identify suspects.

Three fires have broken out at the house, located in Minnehaha Falls Regional Park, since Aug. 30. In a Thursday release, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Police Department called the incidents arson and offered a $5,000 reward for information on the person or people involved.

The most recent fire occurred on Oct. 1, when crews found "heavy fire" coming from the rear corner of the building. The fire also extended through the first and second floor of the exterior and the chimney.

Putting out the fire required “extensive overhaul,” which often involves opening up walls, ceilings and voids.

The other fires occurred on Sep. 20 and Aug. 30. All three fires were reported in the early hours of the morning.

The park police are asking anyone with information about potential suspects to call 1-800-723-2020 or to contact Lt. Mark Swanson at 612-230-6561 or parkpolice@minneapolisparks.org.