Three suspects arrested after 89 west metro property damage reports

Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August.

Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.

Police allege the suspects caused over $100,000 in damages to homes, businesses and religious sites targeted by the vandalism. In many of the reports, BBs and metal nuts were used to break windows.

Investigators allegedly found slingshots, BBs, metal nuts, narcotics and a stolen vehicle while searching a home in Minnetonka on Monday.

Formal charges are pending with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, according to police.