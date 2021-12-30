Market robbery, shooting: Teens ages 14, 15 and 16 arrested

A young cashier is in serious condition after being shot twice during an armed robbery this week, with police saying they have arrested three teenagers in connection with the incident.

The 20-year-old woman was working at Bryn Mawr Market located at 412 Cedar Lake Road South Wednesday when four suspects came into the store at about 11:30 a.m. and held her at gunpoint, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a news release.

The woman wasn't able to open the register and one of the suspects shot her in the foot, police said. Then, as the suspects left the shop, one punched her in the face and another shot her in the torso. They then fled in a vehicle that had been stolen in a St. Paul carjacking.

Officers arrived to the scene and provided first aid to the victim until she could be transported to HCMC. She went into surgery and is in serious condition, but stable, as of Thursday afternoon, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage to identify the suspects, and on Wednesday night officers had arrested three juvenile suspects, found the vehicle and recovered a handgun.

The three suspects were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and are likely to face criminal charges. They are 14, 15 and 16 years old, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said all four suspects and the stolen vehicle may have also been involved in "multiple robberies and carjackings" in Minneapolis.

The investigation and arrests also involved the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, FBI agents, and various elements of the MPD, including the Robbery Unit, Juvenile Unit, Gun Investigation Unit, 4th Precinct Patrol and Community Response Team, SWAT team, police said.