Three teens arrested after firing pellet guns in Duluth skywalk

Three teens arrested after firing pellet guns at people in Duluth skywalk

The teens are facing charges of 2nd-degree riot.

Three teenagers were arrested after shooting at people with pellet guns in Duluth's skywalk.

Police were called at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to downtown Duluth where the trio were firing the weapons, which police say "looked like real firearms."

The teens were arrested without incident and the guns seized. One person suffered a minor injury to the face as a result of their actions.

A 15-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys are being held at Arrowhead Juvenile Center pending charges of 2nd-degree riot.

